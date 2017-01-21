Audit: Former Angola warden Burl Cain benefited from labor of subordinates, other state-provided freebies
At least 10 correctional employees helped renovate the private home of Burl Cain, the storied former warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, and one of them did so mostly while on the clock at his regular state job over a period of 21 days, according to a new investigative repo… Read more
