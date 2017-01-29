Anxiety runs high leading up to Spanish Town parade about whether 2017 parade will have racist, sexist jokes
After two years of uproar surrounding the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade, float riders, paradegoers and those who decided not to attend this year say they are anxious about whether another joke will surface next month that worsens conflicts already brimming in Baton Rouge. Read more
