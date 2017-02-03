A look to 2018: LSU's focus shifts to next year's Louisiana talent and national running backs
LSU

A look to 2018: LSU's focus shifts to next year's Louisiana talent and national running backs

  • BY ROSS DELLENGER | rdellenger@theadvocate.com
  • ()

Justin Rogers, the highly ranked quarterback at Parkway High in Bossier City, is still in the phase of his recruitment where he hasn’t really said “no” to any school. Read more

Top Stories