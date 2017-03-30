The filming of "One Nation Under God," which stars Kevin Sorbo, Antonio Sabato Jr. and Casper Van Dien, is set to begin April 8 in and around Baton Rouge.
The movie dramatizes the ongoing debate surrounding the First Amendment, when a new student at a Louisiana magnet high school questions a policy in which the words "under God" are omitted in daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. The film is written and directed by Lisa Arnold, who co-produced 2014 "God's Not Dead," which earned around $23 million at the box office.
Sorbo plays a teacher who encourages a healthy debate of the subject by his students. Van Dien plays the school's principal, who defends the pledge policy. Sabato Jr. plays a senator and school alumnus whose public comments supporting a place for faith in education get him in political hot water.