Don't laugh! Because as far as Michigan is concerned, finding some "red swamp crayfish" is no joke.
While the affectionately known crawfish is cause for celebration across Louisiana, the creatures that resemble "mini lobsters" are causing concerns for multiple communities in Michigan, according to a report from WXYZ-TV in Detroit.
"An invasive species found in metro Detroit could bring big trouble to the infrastructure," began the report.
The Louisiana-native species was recently discovered in two Michigan communities about 130 miles apart — Vicksburg and Novi — and pose issues for waterfront areas.
"The danger here is to property near the water. ... These crayfish are known to burrow up to 3 feet deep. And that makes for some very unstable waterbanks," the report said.
DNR officials discovered the existence of the crayfish in July, after reports indicated the creatures did not look like any crayfish native to Michigan.
Officials are worried about expansion, and competition for survival with Michigan crayfish.
"They can take over a system really quickly," said Jim Francis of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "Really there's no crayfish native to Michigan that looks similar to this."
It's illegal to possess, import or sell Louisiana crayfish in Michigan, according to the report.