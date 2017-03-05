U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond on Sunday issued a statement apologizing for comments he made last week about Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to President Donald Trump.

“After a discussion with people I know and trust I understand the way my remarks have been received by many,” Richmond said in the statement. “I have consistently been a champion for women and women’s issues, and because of that the last thing I would want to ever do is utter words that would hurt or demean them. I apologize to Kellyanne Conway and everyone who has found my comments to be offensive.”

Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat and newly elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, drew heat for the comments last week. The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a fellow Democrat, issued a statement asking for an apology from the congressman.

Richmond made the controversial statement at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation's congressional dinner on Wednesday. His comments were in reference to a widely publicized photo of Conway kneeling on a sofa in the White House Oval Office. An earlier speaker at the dinner made reference to the photo.

"You even mentioned Kellyanne and the picture on the sofa," Richmond said. "But I really just want to know what was going on there, because, I won't tell anybody. And you can just explain to me that — that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar there in that position there."

"But don't answer," Richmond was quoted as saying. "And, I don't want you to refer back to the '90s," he said.

In a statement released by his office the day after the dinner, Richmond said, "Since some people have interpreted my joke to mean something that it didn't I think it is important to clarify what I meant.

"Last night was a night of levity," he said in that statement. "Where I grew up, saying that something is looking or acting 'familiar' simply means that they are behaving too comfortably."