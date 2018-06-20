Feliciana Famous: Kenny Edenfield, offensive coordinator, South Alabama
Clinton native Kenny Edenfield is beginning his first year as the offensive coordinator at the University of South Alabama after serving 10 years as the offensive coordinator at Troy.
Edenfield participated in football, basketball and baseball and ran track at Silliman Institute in the early 1980s. After graduating from Silliman, he went on to play wide receiver at Troy, where he was part of the 1987 Division II national championship team.
A little history on Edenfield before he left Clinton to chase his football fame: In addition to winning the 1987 Division II national championship at Troy, he also met his wife, Pamela, who was a trainer for the football team.
After graduating from Troy, he came back to the Felicianas and coached for a year at Jackson High School before spreading his wings and hitting multiple sites across the southeast as a high school football coach high schools in Florida.
He then moved up and coached at several colleges, including Southwest Mississippi Community College, Tulsa University, Nicholls State and North Alabama.
Edenfield said the coaches he played for at Silliman (Keith Cox and Ricky Dawson) and the coaches he played for or coached with at Troy (Rick Rhoades and Larry Blakeney) were his greatest football influences.
“Coach Blakeney was critical in teaching me how to deal with people,” Edenfield said.
He also credits all of the coaches listed above for teaching him the most important lessons of football: “There are so many ups and downs. Move forward and make improvements every day.”
Edenfield’s most recent experience was as an assistant coach and then offensive coordinator (2010) at Troy where he helped lead the Trojans to five postseason bowl appearances. His teams won four outright or shared Sun Belt Conference titles, and his offensive units finished among the top 20 nationally in total offense twice and passing yards per game on four occasions.
In 2016, the Trojans went 10-3 with a victory in the Dollar General Bowl, earning the first top 25 ranking in school and Sun Belt Conference history and the best win-improvement in the country. In 2017, Edenfield’s offense averaged nearly 270 yards per game passing and 420 yards overall while scoring 31.5 points per contest. Troy went 11-2 after a win in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Folks in Clinton, the greater Baton Rouge area, Louisiana and the southeast also remember what happened on Sept. 30, 2017, when his Troy team defeated No. 22 LSU.
When asked his fondest coaching memories, Edenfield's response had nothing to do with beating LSU at Tiger Stadium, going to bowl games, or winning conference championships. Edenfield cites coaching his son, KD, a wide receiver at Troy, when he was the wide receiver coach, as “one of the most rewarding memories and opportunities.”
After such great success at Troy, he starts anew at South Alabama with two of his best friends in head coach Steve Campbell and defensive coordinator Greg Stewart. Edenfield has known both for over 30 years, dating back to his playing days at Troy.
They are a tight-knit bunch.
“Our families have vacationed together and grown up together, and we have a special bond,” he said.
Edenfield and his wife also have three daughters: Caitlin, Christina and Kiley.
Coaching is difficult and a tremendous time consumer.
“She basically raised the kids herself," Edendfield said of his wife. "She is incredible and knows the ups and downs but always supported my decisions. ... When we spent time together, the kids valued the time and the experiences more.”
He was also able to spend special time with each child. He recalled taking a young KD to a game at Rice when he was coaching at Tulsa as a memorable experience for both.
The challenge for the 2018 version of the South Alabama Jags and the new coaching staff is formidable with six bowl teams from last year on the schedule. The toughest opponent looks to be Oklahoma State, where players averaged 40 points per game last year.
The Jags return five starters on offense. Edenfield indicated that he has some unique upperclassmen quarterbacks. The offensive line returns one starter, but Edenfield noted, “Every year one of the younger guys generally comes in, impresses and comes through for us.”
The new offense will consist of what Edenfield calls a “power spread,” where he likes to “run the football by exploiting the width and depth of the field with playmakers in space.” That all starts with establishing the line of scrimmage.
The Jags signed four talented freshman running backs, and Edenfield believes that one of them will pick things up and contribute.
South Alabama is a program on the rise with a reunited staff in Campbell, Stewart and Kenny Edenfield.
"We plan to build from the ground up,” he said.
In addition to working to develop and build a strong football team for 2018, South Alabama is putting the infrastructure in place to build a football powerhouse for the future. South Alabama is building an indoor practice facility. On June 2, the South Alabama Board of Trustees unanimously approved the construction of an on-campus football stadium.
With all of the excitement of a new coaching home, new team with new players, new indoor practice facility, new on-campus football stadium, Clinton is never far from Kenny Edenfield's mind.
“I am proud to be from Clinton, Louisiana, and love the opportunity to come home, especially for Christmas. Christmas in Clinton is important for my family with lots of special memories," he said.