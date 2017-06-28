Pelican State Credit Union member Lauren Edwards was chosen as the grand-prize winner of a two-minute, all-you-can-grab shopping spree at Carter’s Supermarket in Walker.
On May 31, after a 10-second countdown, Edwards raced through the store as Pelican team members and her family cheered her on. Edwards’ goal was to grab everything needed for a community cookout with her neighbors, as well as some of her kids’ favorite foods.
“I cannot thank you enough,” Lauren told the team.
The total at the end of Lauren’s foot-long receipt was $775.96.
The credit union is involved with its Denham Springs community and gives back through events like the Denham Springs spring and fall festivals and Grocery Store Giveaway, a news release said. Pelican also hosts an annual Kids Bike Race before school starts. The free event is open to the public and includes face painting, games and refreshments.
For information, call Denham Springs Branch Manager Christian M. Gordon at (225) 408-6228.