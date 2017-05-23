LSU running back Lanard Fournette was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after he was allegedly caught gambling with a false ID, police said.

Fournette, the younger brother of former LSU standout Leonard Fournette, was arrested at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge on Monday, according to police.

Fournette, 20, of Slidell, was given bond of $1,000. An LSU team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Security video showed Fournette playing at a “craps table” for 16 minutes at about 1:30 p.m., before walking to the player’s services counter. Fournette then allegedly presented his real ID to the cashier for a cash withdrawal, who determined his age and contacted security.

Fournette was detained at the casino, but left before an officer's arrival, police said. When being questioned, Fournette said he used another person's ID to enter the casino, according to police.

Fournette is a redshirt sophomore at LSU who's played in just three games. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2015 before playing against Jacksonville State, Missouri and Southern Miss last year. He's one of five scholarship running backs expected on the roster this fall.

He's the second LSU player to be arrested this spring, joining offensive lineman Adrian Magee. Magee was arrested in April on a count of simple burglary. Magee remains suspended indefinitely, coach Ed Orgeron said last week.

As a first-time offender, the district attorney could potentially offer a pre-trial diversion to Magee, said Brent Stockstill, the attorney representing the player.