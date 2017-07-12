U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is out of the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, but remains in serious condition Wednesday as he recovers from a gun shot wound suffered during a mass shooting last month.
Scalise, 51, was shot in the left hip June 14 when a gunman opened fire on Republicans who were practicing for a charity baseball game. Doctors said he faced "imminent risk of death" when he arrived by airlift at the Washington, D.C. area hospital with significant blood loss and damage to bones and internal organs.
He had been steadily recovering with his condition upgraded from critical to serious and then fair, and he was let out of the ICU initially on June 23. But the hospital announced last week that he had another surgery to treat infection and was back in intensive care and in serious condition. The hospital has provided no official update since last Thursday, but a source confirmed on Wednesday that he is no longer in the ICU.