Would you fly a plane straight into the eye of a hurricane?

That's what the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Hurricane Hunters do, providing vital insight into major storms as they form and approach land.

Watch below as the hurricane hunters fly into the eye of Hurricane Harvey, which recently strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Scroll below for more information on the approaching Hurricane Harvey, its projected devastating effects for portions of Texas and what to expect for Louisiana.

