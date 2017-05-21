I am saddened that New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, probably motivated by his own “lost cause” of not joining a Hillary Clinton administration, is busy pulling down historic monuments.

After he takes down the statues of General Andrew Jackson and every other antebellum slave owner, and renames every municipal roadway and faubourg named for an antebellum slave owner, he can then spread his program of social Marxism statewide. How? By getting LSU to change the nickname of its sports teams from “Fighting Tigers” to ... what would the mayor be familiar with? ... I’ve got it, “Panhandlers”.

 

Presuming the mayor is not entirely up on Louisiana history, let me explain the origin of the name “Fighting Tigers.” Charles E. Coates served LSU from 1893-1939, retiring as Dean of the College of Pure and Applied Science. Here is an excerpt from LSU Alumni News, Oct. 1937, entitled “How The Tigers Got Their Name,” where Coates explained the origin of the nickname: “It was the custom at that time, for some occult reason, to call football teams by the names of vicious animals; the Yale Bulldogs and the Princeton Tigers, for example. This is still the vogue. It struck me that purple and gold looked Tigerish enough and I suggested that we choose “Louisiana Tigers,” all in conference with the boys. The Louisiana Tigers had represented the state in the Civil War and had been known for their hard fighting. This name was applied collectively to the New Orleans Zouaves, the Donaldsonville Cannoniers, and to a number of other Louisiana companies sent to Virginia, who seemed to have the faculty of getting into the hardest part of the fighting and staying there, most of them permanently. One company I knew of went in 200 strong; only 28 returned and many of these were wounded. So, "Louisiana Tigers" went into the New Orleans papers and became our permanent possession.”

Let's see if the Mayor steps up to a real challenge, and goes after the most popular sports team name in Louisiana. "Fighting Tigers" celebrates the memory of illustrious Confederate soldiers who served with General Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia. Will he launch a crusade against LSU, too, or will he finally realize the Orwellian foolishness of removing monuments?

Richard Martin

attorney

New Orleans

