The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen from a drone flying over Lee Circle in New Orleans, La. Wed. May 17, 2016. The monument, erected in 1884, is slated to be the last of four monuments depicting figures from the Confederacy that Mayor Mitch Landrieu has directed to be removed. ORG XMIT: BAT1705182045323143
Crews begin to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015.
Pro-Monument supporter Kanjaksha Katta waves a Confederate flag by planted flags around the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015.
Pro-monument white supremacists watch at the Robert E. Lee Monument as a sky writer writes 'Faith' in the sky in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Take Em Down NOLA supporters watch as the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, is taken down in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks to the city council about removing four statues of the Confederacy in New Orleans, La. Thursday, July 9, 2015. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties. The monuments that current Mayor Mitch Landrieu has asked to be removed from the public view in the city, which is 58% African American, were all placed many years after the Civil War as monuments to white supremacy. ORG XMIT: BAT1507091647119491
Take Em Down NOLA supporters play jump rope as the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, is taken down in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
The Beauregard statue by the entrance to City Park had paint thrown on it over night seen here in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Opposing protestors hug at the Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 18, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
Workers take down the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
A New Orleans Police Officer pushes a pro-monument supporter at the Robert E. Lee Monument after the pro-monument supporter used his flags to attack other people in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017. One of the flags is the. is for the League of the South, a white nationalist supremacist group.
Tulane university professor of Asian Studies Richard Marksbury, right, of the Monumental Task Committee, a volunteer group dedicated to preserving all monuments, filed suit in Orleans Parish Civil District Court Monday, arguing that the City Park Improvement Association, and by extension Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office, is the owner of the Beauregard statue, left, and must sign off on Mayor Mitch Landrieu's plan to take the statue down in New Orleans, La. Monday, May 8, 2017. The City Council voted in Dec. 2015 to remove the monument and three other monuments including the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place monument that was removed in April 2017.
Workers begin removing the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
People celebrate as the 1911 Jefferson Davis statue erected in the Jim Crow racial segregation era is taken of its pedestal in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017.The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015.
An interfaith group of New Orleans clergy, including Pastor Antoine M. Barriere of Household of Faith at the podium, holds a press conference at the First Grace United Methodist Church in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015 as the group talks about an open letter calling for the removal of the Confederate monuments, which were erected at the end of Reconstruction and ushered in the era of ÒJim CrowÓ segregation. The church sign has a painted mural of a diverse group of people coming together on its front sign, right. ORG XMIT: BAT1512201606307139
An anti-communist who gave the name Van fights with pro-monument white supremacists at the Robert E. Lee Monument after Van knocked over some flags of the League of the South, a white nationalist group, in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017.
A pro-monument supporter of the League of the South, a white nationalist supremacist group, argues with a member of Take 'Em Down NOLA at the Robert E. Lee Monument in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Take 'Em Down NOLA supporter carries a large photo of Bree Newsome, who took down a Confederate flag in South Carolina and said 'I refuse to be ruled by fear', as he is surrounded by white supremacists with white nationalist and Confederate flags at the Robert E. Lee Monument in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017.
After being struck by a pro-monument support an anti-monument protester bleeds by the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015.
Take 'Em Down NOLA supporters play music and cheer before the removal the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015.
Take 'Em Down NOLA supporter Joseph Offutt tells a white supremacist that their skin tones are similar at the Robert E. Lee Monument in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017.
New Orleans Police Mounted Patrol guards by the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park after moving the public back in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015.
Protestors gather around the Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 18, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
Letters: Will Mitch Landrieu want to rename LSU football team, too?
I am saddened that New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, probably motivated by his own “lost cause” of not joining a Hillary Clinton administration, is busy pulling down historic monuments.
After he takes down the statues of General Andrew Jackson and every other antebellum slave owner, and renames every municipal roadway and faubourg named for an antebellum slave owner, he can then spread his program of social Marxism statewide. How? By getting LSU to change the nickname of its sports teams from “Fighting Tigers” to ... what would the mayor be familiar with? ... I’ve got it, “Panhandlers”.
Presuming the mayor is not entirely up on Louisiana history, let me explain the origin of the name “Fighting Tigers.” Charles E. Coates served LSU from 1893-1939, retiring as Dean of the College of Pure and Applied Science. Here is an excerpt from LSU Alumni News, Oct. 1937, entitled “How The Tigers Got Their Name,” where Coates explained the origin of the nickname: “It was the custom at that time, for some occult reason, to call football teams by the names of vicious animals; the Yale Bulldogs and the Princeton Tigers, for example. This is still the vogue. It struck me that purple and gold looked Tigerish enough and I suggested that we choose “Louisiana Tigers,” all in conference with the boys. The Louisiana Tigers had represented the state in the Civil War and had been known for their hard fighting. This name was applied collectively to the New Orleans Zouaves, the Donaldsonville Cannoniers, and to a number of other Louisiana companies sent to Virginia, who seemed to have the faculty of getting into the hardest part of the fighting and staying there, most of them permanently. One company I knew of went in 200 strong; only 28 returned and many of these were wounded. So, "Louisiana Tigers" went into the New Orleans papers and became our permanent possession.”
Let's see if the Mayor steps up to a real challenge, and goes after the most popular sports team name in Louisiana. "Fighting Tigers" celebrates the memory of illustrious Confederate soldiers who served with General Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia. Will he launch a crusade against LSU, too, or will he finally realize the Orwellian foolishness of removing monuments?
Richard Martin
attorney
New Orleans
A man points a finger at pro-monument supporter at the Robert E. Lee Monument the pro-monument supporter is with the League of the South, a white nationalist group, in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017. ORG XMIT: BAT1705071759375508
The Robert E. Lee monument is removed at Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. The Robert E. Lee monument is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015 by New Orleans City Council. The other three monuments have already been removed.
Opposing sides argue behind barricades at the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170402081721
New Orleans Police arrest a man in the red hat, right, after he struck a black man at the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705161916390830
People dance to the music of Da Truth Brass Band near the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170402161724
Workers strap the General Beauregard monument to remove it from its base in New Orleans, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The General Beauregard Statue is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170349311700
New Orleans Police Mounted Patrol guards by the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park after moving the public back in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705161937410870
Confederate supporters react as crews remove the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110732223737
A Take 'Em Down NOLA supporter carries a large photo of Bree Newsome, who took down a Confederate flag in South Carolina and said 'I refuse to be ruled by fear', as he is surrounded by white supremacists with white nationalist and Confederate flags at the Robert E. Lee Monument in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017. ORG XMIT: BAT1705071813105567
The General Beauregard monument is removed from its location in front of City Park in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The General Beauregard Statue is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170328101673
The Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240503235617
Joey Cargol of New Orleans voices his disapproval as the Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240502305604
The Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240502525610
Workers drive away with th Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
Workers drive away with the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
Nathan Laurenson of New Orleans, left, argues with an unidentified woman, right, about the removal of the Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place Monday, April 24, 2017. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240503185615
Take 'Em Down NOLA supporters play music and cheer before the removal the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110732483739
The 1911 Jefferson Davis statue erected in the Jim Crow racial segregation era is taken off of its pedestal in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017.The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110637073656
Flanked by Deputy Chief John Thomas, left, New Orleans Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel, center, and Superintendent Michael Harrison, right New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu arrives for a press conference by the eternal flame memorial for fallen New Orleans Police Officers as he explains that the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place monument, which was removed earlier in the morning, actually celebrates the killing of New Orleans Metropolitan Police during Reconstruction in an attempted insurrection by the White League including Confederate veterans in 1874. The monument was originally erected by the Crescent City White League, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops came into the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' ORG XMIT: BAT1704240913195848
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen from a drone flying over Lee Circle in New Orleans, La. Wed. May 17, 2016. The monument, erected in 1884, is slated to be the last of four monuments depicting figures from the Confederacy that Mayor Mitch Landrieu has directed to be removed. ORG XMIT: BAT1705182045323143
Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity sing and pray in solidarity for the removal of the Confederate Jefferson Davis Monument in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 4, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue and three others in Dec. 2015 and the City has already removed one. ORG XMIT: BAT1705042040372033
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen from a drone flying over Lee Circle in New Orleans, La. Wed. May 17, 2016. The monument, erected in 1884, is slated to be the last of four monuments depicting figures from the Confederacy that Mayor Mitch Landrieu has directed to be removed. ORG XMIT: BAT1705171759400367
Crews begin to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170402421727
People watch crews make slow progress towards the removal of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in from the The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee is the last of four confederate monuments removed from New Orleans public property. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191742455110
Confederate supporters Kanjaksha Katta, left, and Arlene Barnum, react as crews remove the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110730343725
Members of the Monumental Task Committee including Charles Edward Lincoln hold a vigil at the 1911 Jefferson Davis Monument on Jefferson Davis Parkway in New Orleans, La. after midnight Sunday into Monday, April 24, 2017 as rumors swirl of the monument's imminent removal. Lincoln invited people to sign a petition to have the statues be declared a world heritage site. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. Davis was the president of the Confederacy in the Civil War. The street the statue sits on was originally named Hagan Avenue, but the name was changed in 1911 with the statue's placement. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240515315633
Jenna Bernstein, right, gets a kiss from Charles Lee Hughes at the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 18, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war. ORG XMIT: BAT1705190436473763
Robert E. Lee peaks from the top of trees on St. Charles Avenue at Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. The Robert E. Lee monument is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015 by New Orleans City Council. The other three monuments have already been removed. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191612484958
Workers take down the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191900055273
Crews begin the work to remove the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110730583727
Workers take down the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191900035272
A portion of a white supremacist monument is removed by the One Canal Place parking lot and Mississippi River floodwall at the end of Iberville Street in New Orleans, La. Monday, April 24, 2017. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently and faint graffiti remnants can be seen above the inscription. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240517375642
David Wood holds and U.S. flag in front of the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument at Lee Circle in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 18, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. ORG XMIT: BAT1705182029043110
The Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240502575611
Photos: Our best images from the removals of New Orleans Confederate monuments
With the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Circle Friday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu has completed his goal of taking down four New Orleans historical monuments with Confederate ties.
Relive the best images of the four monument removals with our photo gallery chronicling the past four controversial weeks in New Orleans.
A man points a finger at pro-monument supporter at the Robert E. Lee Monument the pro-monument supporter is with the League of the South, a white nationalist group, in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017. ORG XMIT: BAT1705071759375508
The Robert E. Lee monument is removed at Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. The Robert E. Lee monument is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015 by New Orleans City Council. The other three monuments have already been removed.
Opposing sides argue behind barricades at the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170402081721
New Orleans Police arrest a man in the red hat, right, after he struck a black man at the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705161916390830
People dance to the music of Da Truth Brass Band near the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170402161724
Workers strap the General Beauregard monument to remove it from its base in New Orleans, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The General Beauregard Statue is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170349311700
New Orleans Police Mounted Patrol guards by the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park after moving the public back in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705161937410870
Confederate supporters react as crews remove the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110732223737
A Take 'Em Down NOLA supporter carries a large photo of Bree Newsome, who took down a Confederate flag in South Carolina and said 'I refuse to be ruled by fear', as he is surrounded by white supremacists with white nationalist and Confederate flags at the Robert E. Lee Monument in New Orleans, La. Sunday, May 7, 2017. ORG XMIT: BAT1705071813105567
The General Beauregard monument is removed from its location in front of City Park in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The General Beauregard Statue is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170328101673
The Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240503235617
Joey Cargol of New Orleans voices his disapproval as the Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240502305604
The Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240502525610
Workers drive away with th Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
Workers drive away with the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war.
Nathan Laurenson of New Orleans, left, argues with an unidentified woman, right, about the removal of the Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place Monday, April 24, 2017. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240503185615
Take 'Em Down NOLA supporters play music and cheer before the removal the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110732483739
The 1911 Jefferson Davis statue erected in the Jim Crow racial segregation era is taken off of its pedestal in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017.The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110637073656
Flanked by Deputy Chief John Thomas, left, New Orleans Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel, center, and Superintendent Michael Harrison, right New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu arrives for a press conference by the eternal flame memorial for fallen New Orleans Police Officers as he explains that the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place monument, which was removed earlier in the morning, actually celebrates the killing of New Orleans Metropolitan Police during Reconstruction in an attempted insurrection by the White League including Confederate veterans in 1874. The monument was originally erected by the Crescent City White League, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops came into the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' ORG XMIT: BAT1704240913195848
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen from a drone flying over Lee Circle in New Orleans, La. Wed. May 17, 2016. The monument, erected in 1884, is slated to be the last of four monuments depicting figures from the Confederacy that Mayor Mitch Landrieu has directed to be removed. ORG XMIT: BAT1705182045323143
Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity sing and pray in solidarity for the removal of the Confederate Jefferson Davis Monument in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 4, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue and three others in Dec. 2015 and the City has already removed one. ORG XMIT: BAT1705042040372033
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen from a drone flying over Lee Circle in New Orleans, La. Wed. May 17, 2016. The monument, erected in 1884, is slated to be the last of four monuments depicting figures from the Confederacy that Mayor Mitch Landrieu has directed to be removed. ORG XMIT: BAT1705171759400367
Crews begin to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The City Council voted to remove the statue in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705170402421727
People watch crews make slow progress towards the removal of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in from the The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee is the last of four confederate monuments removed from New Orleans public property. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191742455110
Confederate supporters Kanjaksha Katta, left, and Arlene Barnum, react as crews remove the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110730343725
Members of the Monumental Task Committee including Charles Edward Lincoln hold a vigil at the 1911 Jefferson Davis Monument on Jefferson Davis Parkway in New Orleans, La. after midnight Sunday into Monday, April 24, 2017 as rumors swirl of the monument's imminent removal. Lincoln invited people to sign a petition to have the statues be declared a world heritage site. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. Davis was the president of the Confederacy in the Civil War. The street the statue sits on was originally named Hagan Avenue, but the name was changed in 1911 with the statue's placement. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240515315633
Jenna Bernstein, right, gets a kiss from Charles Lee Hughes at the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 18, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war. ORG XMIT: BAT1705190436473763
Robert E. Lee peaks from the top of trees on St. Charles Avenue at Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. The Robert E. Lee monument is one of 4 monuments voted to be removed in December 2015 by New Orleans City Council. The other three monuments have already been removed. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191612484958
Workers take down the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191900055273
Crews begin the work to remove the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, La. Thursday, May 11, 2017. The statue was erected in 1911 during the Jim Crow racial segregation era. The city council voted to remove the monument and three other Confederate and white supremacist monuments in Dec. 2015. ORG XMIT: BAT1705110730583727
Workers take down the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue, erected in 1884 by ex-Confederates and white Southerners, in New Orleans, La. Friday, May 19, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. The Lee statue was first unveiled during the Jim Crow racial segregation era with Davis and Beauregard in attendance, and also two daughters of General Lee. The monument was placed in what once was Tivoli Circle or Place du Tivoli. New Orleans only spent 15 months in the Confederacy and spent the majority of the Civil War under Union control when the city was captured in 1862 with zero casualties and Tivoli Circle was used as a camp for Union soldiers during the war. ORG XMIT: BAT1705191900035272
A portion of a white supremacist monument is removed by the One Canal Place parking lot and Mississippi River floodwall at the end of Iberville Street in New Orleans, La. Monday, April 24, 2017. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently and faint graffiti remnants can be seen above the inscription. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240517375642
David Wood holds and U.S. flag in front of the Confederate Robert E. Lee monument at Lee Circle in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, May 18, 2017. The New Orleans City Council voted to remove the statue 16 months ago in Dec. 2015 and three other monuments that have already been removed including a statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate P.G.T. Beauregard, and the white supremacist Battle of Liberty Place White League monument. ORG XMIT: BAT1705182029043110
The Liberty Place monument near One Canal Place is dismantled Monday, April 24, 2017, and hauled away. The statue and three other white supremacist and Confederate statues are to be removed after the city council voted 6-1 to have the statues removed from public display in Dec. 2015. The monument was erected by the Crescent City White League, including Confederate veterans, who attempted an overthrow of the Reconstruction Louisiana government made up of the outnumbered Metropolitan Police and state militia. It commemorates the attack on an integrated police force where nine officers were said to have been killed on September 14, 1874 by white supremacists. The White League called the insurrection 'The Battle of Liberty Place.' The original inscription hailed the success of white supremacy in the 'overthrow of carpetbag government.' Order was restored when the federal troops in came to the city January 1875. When the obelisk was moved in 1993, the inscription was changed to 'honor Americans on both sides who died.' The inscription has been smashed recently. ORG XMIT: BAT1704240502575611