U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, newly elected chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and one of Washington's politicians on the rise, landed a major speaking gig at Wednesday night's Washington Press Club Foundation Dinner, broadcast live on C-SPAN. Turns out the New Orleans Democrat isn't ready for prime time.

Richmond's monologue, an attempt at comedy, took a truly offensive turn when he tried to crack a joke about ubiquitous White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Conway's fair game on any number of fronts. She's the one who first asserted President Donald Trump's right to peddle "alternative facts." She's the one who shamelessly and unethically used her position to shill for her boss's daughter's clothing line. She's the one who was photographed recently kneeling casually on a couch in the Oval Office while Trump was posing with officials from historically black colleges and universities.

But none of that has to do with her gender, or justifies the type of lewd sexual innuendo that Richmond launched.

Richmond's bit followed another by Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who cracked a Kellyanne-on-the-couch joke meant to invoke the tawdry Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky saga. But if Scott's quip touched the line, Richmond's jumped right over it.

"Come on, people. You remember the '90s. That couch has had a whole lot of worse things. Come on now,” Scott said.

Then Richmond followed up with this: “You even mentioned Kellyanne and the picture on the sofa. But I really just want to know what was going on there, because, I won't tell anybody. And you can just explain to me that — that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar there in that position there. But don't answer. And I don't want you to refer back to the ’90s.”

Richmond's line is reminiscent of things the president has said, which Democrats have roundly and appropriately castigated. That this sort of thing undermines their standing as champions of women — particularly those in the workplace — is plain on its face.

By Thursday morning, Richmond was insisting that it was all a misunderstanding.

“Since some people have interpreted my joke to mean something that it didn’t I think it is important to clarify what I meant, ” he said in a statement, according to the Washington Post. “Where I grew up saying that someone is looking or acting ‘familiar’ simply means that they are behaving too comfortably...I decided to use that joke due to the large social media backlash over her inappropriate posture considering there were more than 60 HBCU Presidents in the room.”

That's certainly not the way I heard it, and it doesn't explain the '90s reference. Anyway, the damage is done.

Richmond's new role comes with a very big microphone. Right about now, he should be using it to apologize.