Ten early-season NFL games we can’t wait for

The NFL schedule has been unveiled, and though we’ve known the opponents for some time, we now know the order.
And for those who enjoy taking a look at the big national games each week, this is a chance to start plotting your viewing slate. Oh sure, a lot of factors will change which games actually are important. But some games will have meaning no matter what happens between now and then.
So we decided to only look at the first month of the season — Weeks 1 through 4 — and we were pleasantly surprised with how many quality games we could find in the early going.
Week 1: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday night)
The season kickoff. Sure, we thought the Vikings could be the Eagles’ opponent here, what with that being last season’s NFC title game and with the possibility of having both teams start different quarterbacks in the rematch.
But we’re OK with this choice, which also was a playoff rematch. Philly guy Matt Ryan returns home again (for the third time in less than two calendar years) with a Falcons team that, by and large, underachieved in 2017 even with a playoff victory. But the Eagles just achieved — and their fans will be in full fury, we assume, for the celebration of the Lombardi Trophy and the possible return of QB Carson Wentz to the field.
Week 1: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday early)
Jimmy Garoppolo at Kirk Cousins. Kyle Shanahan facing his old flame. The Vikings back in the building they thought they were going to get to host the Super Bowl. The storylines are pretty clear in this one.
Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday afternoon)
Let the Patrick Mahomes era begin — and his first assignment is a tough one. Not only is he having to face once of the sneaky-good defenses in the NFL, but Mahomes also must trade blows with Philip Rivers.
But this one quietly means a lot to the Chargers if they ever want to exceed expectations. They currently have an eight-game losing streak against the Chiefs, who knocked them out of division contention late last year at Arrowhead. This one, though, is back at the soccer stadium.
Week 1: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Sunday night)
Aaron Rodgers is back after being shut down last season, and he gets an earlier-than-usual crack at his rivals. The Bears have been tormented by Rodgers more often than not, but this will be the first time they face off in the opener at Green Bay since a historic night in 2009 — Jay Cutler’s first start for Chicago and the night Brian Urlacher suffered a bizarre season-ending wrist injury.
But that’s old news, and with Cutler’s memory a somewhat distant one now, Mitch Trubisky can help rewrite the Bears’ recent history. They’ve lost to the Packers five straight, nine of the past 10 meetings and 15 out of 17 overall. Strangely, the two Bears victories in that span came at Lambeau Field. But Trubisky has never played there — yet.
Week 1: Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (Monday night, second game of doubleheader)
You want to know why Jon Gruden wants to turn it back to 1998? Now we know: because that would make Rams head coach Sean McVay 12 years old.
Yes, this will be Gruden’s Raiders 2.0 debut — 3,543 days since he last coached and NFL game and 6,078 days since Gruden last coached for the Raiders. Welcome back, coach! Now go out there and stop the best scoring offense from a year ago and try to move the ball against Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and the rest of the Rams’ defense.
Week 2: New England Patriots at Jacksonville (Sunday afternoon)
The Jaguars got a bit shafted on the primetime games for a team that almost made a Super Bowl, and we frankly thought this one could be under the lights. But it’s a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Duval for the rematch of the AFC title game and a good early test of a few heavyweights again.
Will the kids have enough to take down Tom Brady? You know, if he’s not retired and all that. Let’s assume for now he’s not. Feels safe.
Week 2: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (Monday night)
The Bears open with back-to-back primetime games, eh? Well, we’ll find out quickly if Matt Nagy has his boys ready. Perhaps the Bears are catching a Seahawks team in transition at a good time. But defending Russell Wilson is a chore, and it’s not as if Trubisky is facing some group of slappies on the Seahawks’ defense all of a sudden. Fascinating game — is it a tale of two teams heading in opposite directions?
Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday day)
If Andrew Luck is healthy, it’ll be his third game back. Same for Wentz. By this point, we should have a pretty good idea how they’re holding up from their injuries — and please, boys, would you slide after you scramble? We like high-level quarterbacking.
We also like good coaching, and it will be fun for former colleagues Frank Reich and Doug Pederson to go head-to-head in the city where they made magic happen a year ago.
Week 3: New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (Sunday night)
A rather strange week overall, if we’re being honest. Why pit Jets and Browns on the Thursday game so early in the season? If it’s Week 10, maybe we get two top-three QB picks facing off, but not likely here. And Steelers at Bucs on Monday night? Hmm.
Thankfully, we get the easy-pickings game in the other prime-timer, with Teacher at Student — Bill Belichick at Matt Patricia. (They used to work together.)
Week 4: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday night)
Cousins gets to face another coach he long had been connected to in McVay, who coached him in Washington. But the fun stories here might be two of the best defenses in the NFL, led by the Rams’ Wade Phillips and the Vikings’ Mike Zimmers, two of the best defensive architects of their time. Jared Goff and Cousins will have their hands full in this short-week gem.
