It's a big year for brand names among the free-agent ILB crop. NaVorro Bowman, Derrick Johnson, Karlos Dansby, Brian Cushing and Paul Posluszny have all been among the best at their craft for sustained periods in the NFL, yet each of them has clear limitations as they enter the final stage of their careers.
It's also a rough time for aging inside 'backers to hit the market. In addition to playing at a time when clubs covet three-down players as adept covering a ton of ground laterally as coming downhill, it's a strong draft class in which teams can replenish their second-level speed and athleticism.
Still, there's a handful of vets, young and old, likely to command heavy interest from clubs in just more than two weeks, so let's highlight a few of the more intriguing options.
1. NaVorro Bowman
He'll be 30 in May, and although Bowman doesn't have the cover ability he did when he was named first-team All-Pro four times in a five-year period from 2011-15 with the Niners, he's still a force on early downs capable of leading a defense.
That was evident when Bowman made an immediate impact on the Raiders upon arriving in Week Seven last season, leading the club in defensive snaps and tackles and notching a key hurry late that led to an Alex Smith incompletion and helped Oakland in a wild comeback victory.
Indeed, it's Bowman's leadership, his vast experience and his work ethic, coming in and learning a new playbook less than 72 hours after his signing, that still makes him plenty desirable. A return to the Raiders makes the most sense for Bowman, and he also visited with the Dallas Cowboys after his shocking release from the Niners last fall.
But depending on how Bowman feels about his original employer, which has a tale of two quarterbacks with newly-minted Jimmy Garoppolo and twice-arrested sophomore Reuben Foster, could a return to San Francisco be possible?
2. Zach Brown
He settled for a one-year contract with Washington last season despite finishing second to All-Pro Bobby Wagner in tackles the year prior in Buffalo, and Brown again filled the stat sheet with 127 tackles (12 TFL). The 28-year-old former second-rounder has immense speed and now two years of production to convince clubs he's worth a multi-year commitment.
Brown never comes off the field and should be on the radar of plenty of teams, including a potential reunion with 2016 Bills D coordinator Jim Schwartz in Philadelphia, where Nigel Bradham is an unrestricted free agent and Jordan Hicks is trying to return from an Achilles injury. Washington will also make a big push to re-sign Brown, who's been durable and brings some splash production (16.5 sacks, 7 INTs, 4 FF) to the table.
3. Anthony Hitchens
Hitchens, who turns 26 in June as he approaches Year Five, isn't special. He's undersized (6-feet-0, 240) and doesn't run all that well, but he's been valuable to Rod Marinelli's 'D' because he's played multiple positions on a volatile Dallas Cowboys' LB corps and fits the scheme well.
Hitchens, then, makes sense to return to Dallas. Sean Lee's absence again had a profoundly negative impact on the Cowboys, and Jaylon Smith is a tremendous story with a long ways to go before resembling the top-5 talent he was prior to the devastating Fiesta Bowl knee injury more than two years ago.
The Cowboys have made it clear that re-signing Hitchens is a priority, but they might have to compete for his services with the Indianapolis Colts, whose new coordinator, Matt Eberflus, coached him in Dallas and inherits a second level with a massive void in the middle.
4. Marquis Flowers
On the list of Bill Belichick trades last offseason, Flowers' name is easily lost in the shuffle with headliners like Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett and Kony Ealy, among others. But the versatile Flowers played all 19 games and gave New England surprisingly good mileage down the stretch, perhaps making him a key re-signing after 4.5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss in December.
The ex-Bengal has tremendous size (6-3, 250) and just turned 26. The Patriots are facing a major front-seven overhaul, and Flowers' limitations, like the rest of the 'D,' were on display in the Super Bowl (see: Corey Clement's touchdown with Flowers in coverage). But it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Flowers re-signed as added Dont'a Hightower insurance, if not to be a moldable starter.
5. Nigel Bradham
The strong play of the Super Bowl champs' leading tackler is both a key reason why they fielded the NFL's best run 'D' despite losing budding star LB Jordan Hicks for the season in October and he might be too costly to re-sign.
Bradham, who'll be 29 in Week 1 and started 34 of 35 games for the Eagles over the past two seasons, is a strong and sure tackler with enough speed and instincts in coverage. If Bradham doesn't return to the Eagles, he could be a nice fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose biggest offseason priority is replacing Ryan Shazier.
6. Derrick Johnson
Johnson is 35, and although he started 15 games, increasing his total to 44 of 48 in the regular season since his 2014 Achilles injury, he ceded some passing-down work to younger options last season. Like Bowman, his leadership skills and football IQ are rare and can serve him well as the age concerns increase.
But Johnson is five years older than Bowman and probably won't be sought after in much more than a part-time and mentor role. There's still value in that, and we could envision a team like the New England Patriots or perhaps the Titans, now led by ex-Patriot Mike Vrabel, taking a look at him.
