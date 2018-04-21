Jim Furyk didn’t decide to play in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans just to get a feel for the U.S. Ryder Cup team that he’ll captain in late September or for an idea of what his all-star squad will face in France.

As a veteran PGA Tour player with vast Ryder Cup experience, including a stint as vice captain two years ago, Furyk knows what to expect in the intense bi-annual competition between the Americans and their European counterparts.

Still on the comeback trail from a nagging shoulder injury that shelved him for six months, the 48-year-old Furyk needs to work on his own game after entering just five events since returning in February.

So after playing in New Orleans just once since 1996, Furyk decided to participate in the $7.2 million Zurich Classic that gets underway Thursday at TPC Louisiana — partnering with past majors winner David Duval in the two-man-team event.

This year’s tournament will be the second with the format that uses both best-ball and foursomes, which mimics the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup international competitions Furyk is so familiar with.

But that may not have been the only reason for his first tournament in New Orleans since missing the cut in 2008.

Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy said Furyk’s agent, Andrew Witlieb, relayed to him a story about the buzz that emanated from last year’s Zurich Classic — the first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith claimed the title in a four-hole playoff with Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown after Kisner set up a sudden-death finish with a 94½-foot chip-in for eagle on the 72nd hole of regulation.

“Andrew had six or eight players come up to him and rave about how much fun they had, and how the players were taken care of,” Worthy said. “Clearly, we loved hearing that. It makes us feel good.”

It’s reflected again in star power and depth of the field.

Like a year ago, when no one knew how the tournament would shake out, the event has attracted a strong field. Led by six of the world’s top 10 players as of last Monday’s rankings, nine of the top 14 and 15 of the top 25 golfers are in.

All four of the reigning major winners are entered with the addition Friday of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who’s been sidelined since January by a wrist injury.

He joins reigning British Open champion Jordan Spieth, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and newly minted Masters champion Patrick Reed in the field.

Also playing are 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia and the last two majors winners in 2016 — Henrik Stenson (The Open) and Jimmy Walker (PGA).

Top 10 players committed are Thomas (second), Spieth (third), Jon Rahm (fourth), Justin Rose (fifth), Koepka (ninth) and Garcia (10th).

It’s enough to make current and former players believe the tournament that struggled to attract big names because of its placement in the Tour schedule — three weeks post Masters — can be successful and more than a garden-variety event.

“It’s different, it’s unique … and that’s always good,” said Jim Gallagher, a Golf Channel analyst who spent nearly three decades on the PGA Tour. “We used to have a team tournament at the end of the year when I was on Tour, and that was kind of cool.

“The players liked it, especially when you think about it as being similar to the Ryder Cup format. For Tour players, almost everything is individual, so you get a different perspective from it, and that doesn’t happen often.”

This year’s tournament will have one minor tweak, Worthy said.

Players will compete in best-ball in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and fourth rounds. That could yield more excitement with players making big moves on the leaderboard on the final day.

There also will be walk-up music for the first time in Tour history.

The 35 teams that make the cut for the final two rounds will be introduced on the No. 1 tee with a personally chosen song.

“That plays to what we’re seeing the last few years: A lot of younger players with personality,” Gallagher said. “They’re out here practicing with music in their ears. There’s nothing wrong with it, so walk-up music may lend itself to this kind of event.

“There was a buzz about this tournament last year, and it’s continuing on,” he said. “The format is different, and any kind of this unique stuff is appealing to the modern player.”

All told, Worthy said, there have been few complaints.

“About the only thing I heard last year was at the start of the first round,” he said. “One player told me he was nervous because he didn’t want to put his partner in a bad place. He was more worried more about his partner than himself.”

The format

The Zurich Classic again will be played using a unique two-man team format comprised of Foursomes (also known as alternate shot) and Four-Ball (also known as best-ball). Here’s how it works:

FOUR-BALL (first and third rounds)

Player A and Player B from the same team play the hole as they would in stroke play until the ball is in the cup. If Player A records a 3 and Player B gets a 4, a 3 goes on the scorecard. If both players score a 4, the team gets a 4.

FOURSOMES (second and fourth rounds)

Player A hits a tee shot, Player B hits the second shot, Player A hits the third shot, etc., for each team with both taking turns from where the previous shot landed until the ball is in the cup.

Note: Each team must declare before the start of play which player will tee off on odd-numbered holes and who will hit on even-numbered holes.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

FACTS & FIGURES

When: April 26-29

Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale

Par: 36-36—72 (7,425 yards)

Field: 80 two-man teams

Format: 72 holes (best-ball, Thursday/Saturday; alternate shot, Friday/Sunday)

Cut: After 36 holes, the low 35 teams and ties advance to the final two rounds

Purse: $7.2 million

Winning team’s share: $2,073,600 ($1,036,800 per man)

2017 champions: Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith (67-62-68-64—261), 27-under par

Information: Call (504) 342-3000 or visit www.zurichgolfclassic.com

TV: The Golf Channel (2-5 p.m. Thursday/Friday, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday/Sunday), CBS, 2-5 p.m. (Saturday/Sunday)

Parking: $15 per car (Thursday/Friday), $20 per car (Saturday/Sunday)

Directions to public parking: From Baton Rouge, take I-10 east to the Clearview Parkway exit and proceed to the Huey P. Long Bridge. Cross the bridge and continue on U.S. 90 West until you see signs for the West Bank Expressway/US 90 East. Continue on the expressway to Segnette Boulevard, turn right and follow the signs for Public Parking.

From downtown New Orleans, take the Crescent City Connection over the Mississippi River to the West Bank Expressway. Continue to the traffic light at Segnette Boulevard, turn left and follow the signs for Public Parking.

DAILY SCHEDULE

Monday

Zurich Classic Pro-Am

11 a.m., TPC Louisiana (admission free)

Tuesday

Practice rounds, starting at 7 a.m. (admission free)

Celebrity Shootout

3 p.m., TPC Louisiana

Wednesday

Zurich Classic Pro-Am

1st and 10th tees, 7 a.m. and noon

TPC Louisiana (admission $35*)

Thursday

First round, approximately 7 a.m.

(admission $35*)

Friday

Second round, approximately 7 a.m.

(admission $35*)

Saturday

Third round, approximately 7:30 a.m. (admission $35*)

Sunday, April 29

Final round, approximately 7:30 a.m. (admission $35*)

*A weekly tournament badge is available for $85 ($45 for senior citizens age 65 and over). Children under 17 free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, call the tournament office at (504) 342-3000.

THE FIELD

(as of 4 p.m. Friday)

Jason Day/Ryan Ruffels, Jason Dufner/Pat Perez, Brooks Koepka/Marc Turnesa, Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer, Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley, Jimmy Walker/Sean O'Hair, Sergio Garcia/Rafael Cabrera Bello, Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson/Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson/Jonathan Byrd, Russell Knox/Martin Laird, Padraig Harrington/Shane Lowry, Matt Every/Sam Saunders, David Lingmerth/Danny Lee, Sam Burns/William McGirt, Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy, Ryan Armour/Johnson Wagner, Aaron Baddeley/Scott Stallings, Daniel Berger/Gary Woodland.

Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm/Wesley Bryan, Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy, Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays, Brice Garnett/Chesson Hadley, Fabian Gomez/Andres Romero, John Peterson/Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo/Peter Uihlein, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney, Mackenzie Hughes/Corey Conners, Billy Hurley III/Peter Malnati, Smylie Kaufman/Tom Lovelady, Chris Kirk/J.T. Poston, Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, Ian Poulter/Graeme McDowell, D.A. Points/Kyle Thompson, Charl Schwartzel/Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker/J.B. Holmes, Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark, Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard.

Hudson Swafford/Harris English, K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi, Retief Goosen/Tyrone Van Aswegen, Brett Stegmaier/Cameron Tringale, Jim Furyk/David Duval, Jamie Donaldson/Ross Fisher, Chris Paisley/Tommy Fleetwood, Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover, Kevin Na/Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran, Sung Kang/John Huh, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft, Chad Campbell/Matt Jones, C.T. Pan/Zac Blair, Whee Kim/Andrew Yun, Harold Varner III/Robert Garrigus, J.J. Spaun/Sam Ryder, Michael Kim/Andrew Putnam, Richy Werenski/Nicholas Lindheim, Ryan Blaum/Blayne Barber.

Brian Gay/Aaron Wise, Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly, John Daly/Rory Sabbatini, J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge, Colt Knost/Ricky Barnes, Andrew Landry/Talor Gooch, Brandon Harkins/Lanto Griffin, Alex Cjeka/Ben Crane, Martin Piller/Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell/Stephan Jaeger, Abraham Ancer/Roberto Díaz, Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk, Xinjun Zhang/Zecheng Dou, Ben Silverman/Matt Atkins, Seamus Power/David Hearn, Shawn Stefani/John Rollins, Jonathan Randolph/Trey Mullinax, Troy Merritt/Brendon de Jonge, Nate Lashley/Rob Oppenheim, Denny McCarthy/Hunter Mahan.

Source: PGA Tour/Zurich Classic