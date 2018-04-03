If your mind is still blown from an unprecedented number of trades this NFL offseason, might we suggest holding off before attempting to pick up the pieces?
From starting quarterbacks to All-Pro cornerbacks to former double-digit sack artists, one star after the next has been dealt already in arguably the most aggressive offseason by contenders and pretenders alike in NFL history.
What if we told you some of the biggest names could still be on the move? And not just big name trade candidates — some of the brightest and most electrifying stars in the NFL. Rest assured (the following names might not), the final three weeks before the draft will be suspenseful, and an already-unpredictable Round One could become increasingly chaotic if (when) the next deal goes down.
With that in mind, here are the top six remaining offseason trade candidates.
1. Odell Beckham Jr.
The idea of Big Blue dealing its 25-year-old superstar receiver first gained legs last week when owner John Mara indicated no one on a 3-13 roster was safe and he was tired of discussing Beckham's off-field escapades, real or not.
Then people seemingly began to realize new GM Dave Gettleman, who didn't draft Beckham, drove the decisions to unceremoniously dump several of the Carolina Panthers biggest stars, including an All-Pro in his prime (Josh Norman) and franchise record holder with at least a few good years left (Steve Smith).
Beckham's reported plan to holdout ahead of his contract year after suffering a season-ending broken ankle in October and public bouts of immaturity further fuel this debate. But know that the Giants' face of the franchise for the past decade-plus, Eli Manning, epitomizes class and Mara surely expects the player to whom he passes the baton to follow in those footsteps.
The Giants likely aren't going to get the pair of first-rounders they reportedly seek, but what if the 49ers offered New York their first (No. 9 overall) and the first of their two third-rounders (No. 70 overall)?
2. Rob Gronkowski
Gronk was noncommittal in the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LII about continuing his Hall of Fame career for a ninth season. Fast-forward two months, less than two weeks from the start of the Patriots' offseason program, and there's no additional clarity on his plan. That reportedly hasn't sat well with Bill Belichick, whose past cold-blooded football decisions make Gettleman look sentimental.
Gronkowski turns 29 in May, and though he remains as dominant when healthy as any non-quarterback in the game, Father Time isn't on his side the way it has been for Tom Brady. Gronk's injury history is vast, and his violent and aggressive playing style won't be changing, but with two years and $17 million left on his contract, acquiring him would be a no-brainer for any true contender with a playmaking void on offense. And it isn't likely to cost as much as you might think — not with his well-documented list of procedures, including back and knee surgeries, and a concussion in the AFC title game.
If Randy Moss, coming off 3,765 combined yards and 47 touchdowns in 48 consecutive regular-season games from 2007-09, was available to Minnesota for a third-rounder, what would Belichick need to deal Gronk to, say, the Jacksonville Jaguars? The 61st overall pick? Kyle Lauletta, anyone?
3. Le'Veon Bell
Kevin Colbert said at the owners meetings that contract talks between the Steelers and their franchise tailback have been tabled in favor of more immediate concerns, the draft and free agency. Bell has already vowed not to show up for work until after training camp, a similar ploy that preceded his slow start to 2017 and finish at just 4.0 yards per carry.
Rescinding the franchise tag is unlikely, according to Colbert, but when reading between the lines it seems like the general manager might be running out of patience with one of the game's more volatile players.
"We'll react to every situation as it presents itself," Colbert has said more than once. Well, what if a team presents the Steelers with a huge trade proposal? It's unlikely, especially considering Bell's contract demands and the sheer talent and depth of this RB draft class, but the possibility can't be discounted in light of some of the stunning deals we've already witnessed of late.
What if the Browns don't draft Saquon Barkley? Would new coordinator Todd Haley pine for his former do-it-all back joining a team with as close to unlimited resources as any to acquire and sign him long term?
4. Earl Thomas
The Seahawks are listening to offers for the six-time Pro Bowler who has made no bones about his wanting a new deal before a contract year starts. After starting 118 consecutive games to begin his career, the soon-to-be 29-year-old has missed time with injuries each of the past two seasons. Seattle's defensive rebuild is underway with Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett sent packing and the Seahawks futures of Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor nothing if not murky.
Pete Carroll and John Schneider need draft ammo to replace their aforementioned stalwarts, yet they currently don't possess a pick on Day Two. Thomas is still arguably the best all-around safety in the NFL, with the kind of credibility that can help restore a locker room as well as a defense.
Thomas let it be known he wants to play for the Cowboys, but what if their rival New York Giants had designs on pairing Thomas with Landon Collins? Gettleman, in trading for Alec Ogletree, has already shown he'll send draft picks away to compete now. And the Giants currently have an extra third-rounder thanks to the JPP trade and the ability to stockpile a lot more if they trade out of the No. 2 spot.
5. Nick Foles
What this crazy offseason defined by trades really needs is the reigning Super Bowl MVP on the move (and we're not talking about the "Philly Special"). The question we still need answered is how much the Super Bowl champs will need the $5.2 million in cap relief they'd receive from breaking up the NFL's biggest bargain QB corps.
But Howie Roseman has shown he can maximize the Eagles' QB leverage before, and he's too smart to deal Foles until after he's close to certain Carson Wentz will be full-go in Week One following December ACL surgery. That's why, unlike the other potential trade candidates on this list, a decision on Foles might not come until the summer, when we find out who's going to be this year's injured starting QB, like Teddy Bridgewater in 2016 (Hello, Sam Bradford) and Ryan Tannehill last year ('sup, Jay Cutler).
An Eagles trade that seems far more imminently near? That would be LB Mychal Kendricks, who performed yeoman's work in Jordan Hicks' absence last season but costs more than $7 million against the cap. Philadelphia likely signaled Kendricks' impending trade or release by signing former Falcon Paul Worrilow on Tuesday.
6. Corey Coleman
GM John Dorsey clearly doesn't like any of Sashi Brown's hand-picked quarterbacks, but how does the new GM view Brown's first-ever draft pick? Coleman hasn't stayed healthy long enough to show what he can or can't be in the NFL, unlike Jarvis Landry, Cleveland's new tough-as-nails slot receiver set to snatch $16 million in 2018.
Perhaps Dorsey prefers Coleman over Josh Gordon? It's certainly possible he has no intentions of trading either of them. But in a draft without any clear-cut future WR1s, Dorsey inherited two with No. 1 wideout ceilings but also a lot of questions.
