Southeastern Louisiana announced its 2018 football coaching staff Thursday as the Lions begin the Frank Scelfo era in Hammond.
Scelfo, who was hired Jan. 30 to replace former coach Ron Roberts, retained three members from the previous staff (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Stevens, assistant head coach, defensive line coach and run game coordinator Brandon Lacy and offensive guards and centers coach Travis Mikel).
Both Lacy and Mikel have been with the Lions for several seasons while Stevens was hired just before Roberts left to take an assistant coaching job at UL-Lafayette. Stevens had been SLU’s offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2013 before spending the past four years in the same position at Eastern Illinois.
Joining them in the new regime is defensive coordinator Louie Cioffi, who spent the last 15 years as a defensive backs coach in the NFL, most recently with the Cleveland Browns.
On special teams, Michael Spurlock makes the jump from UT-San Antonio with Scelfo as his special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Rounding out the offensive staff is running backs and pass-game coordinator Garret Chachere and tight ends and offensive tackles coach A.J. Hopp.
On defense, Scelfo brings aboard Tarence Calais as the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator and Chris Lachney for linebackers.
Lachney is a 2003 graduate of SLU and was most recently the head coach at Riverside Academy.
“We have a really good mix of youth and experience with our 2018 coaching staff,” Scelfo said in a news release. “We have two experienced successful coordinators in coach Stevens and coach Cioffi who I have a lot of confidence in. They’ve done a great job getting us organized and heading in the right direction on both sides of the ball.”
While this is the official announcement of the coaching staff, all coaches have been on campus for the first two weeks of spring practice, but in an interim basis until the interview process was finalized.
The hires still need approval from the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.