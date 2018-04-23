TownNews.com Content Exchange

I have been involved in the NFL draft since I started working part time for the Buffalo Bills in the fall of 1981. In all that time, I don’t know if I have ever seen a draft quite like this one. This draft is for the most part average-to-good — there might only be 17-20 legitimate first-round players. What makes it even more different is that the best players won’t necessarily be the first players selected.

There are several NFL clubs that have a huge quarterback need going into this draft — and most of those clubs are picking in the first half of each round. Because of that, the quarterbacks will be selected higher than they deserve to go. Obviously, quarterback is the most important position on the field and if a club doesn’t have one they have to over-draft to get one. Thus as many as six quarterbacks could go in the opening round, and as many as four could go in the top 10. That will push some very good players to teams that normally wouldn't get a chance to draft them. The following is my guess as to how the first round will play out Thursday night.

1 – Cleveland – Sam Darnold – QB – USC

I'll be shocked if the Browns end up taking Josh Allen over Darnold.

Gabriel's scouting report on Darnold (subscribers only)

 

2 – N.Y. Giants – Saquon Barkley – RB – Penn State

Barkley helps Eli as he gives the offense another playmaker in both the run and pass game.

Gabriel's report on Barkley

 

3 – N.Y. Jets – Baker Mayfield – QB – Oklahoma

Mayfield may only be 6004, but he is by far the best QB in this draft. He won't sit long in New York.

Gabriel's report on Mayfield

 

4 – Cleveland – Bradley Chubb – DE – North Carolina State

There will be a number of teams that want to trade for this slot, but John Dorsey does the right thing and takes the best player in the draft instead.

Gabriel's report on Chubb

 

5 - Denver – Denzel Ward – DC – Ohio State

Denver has a choice, trade down or draft the best corner. Vance Joseph is a former DB coach and his influence helps Elway decide.

Gabriel's report on Ward

 

6 – Indianapolis – Quenton Nelson – OG – Notre Dame

The Colts are tempted to trade down, but Nelson is too good to pass up. Andrew Luck gets a bodyguard.

Gabriel's report on Nelson

 

7 – Buffalo (trade with Tampa Bay Bucs) — Josh Rosen – QB – UCLA

The Bills have to get a QB, and with two of the top four available, they move up five slots to get Rosen.

Gabriel's report on Rosen

 

8 – Arizona (trade with Chicago Bears) — Josh Allen – QB – Wyoming

The Bears trade down to the Cardinals, who quickly select Allen.

Gabriel's report on Allen

 

9 – San Francisco – Minkah Fitzpatrick – DS – Alabama

The 49ers want a safety who can play man coverage — and that is just what Fitzpatrick does well.

Gabriel's report on Fitzpatrick

 

10 – Oakland – Roquan Smith – LB – Georgia

Smith is the most instinctive linebacker in the draft and helps upgrade the Raider defense.

Gabriel's report on Smith

 

11 – Miami – Tremaine Edmunds – LB – Virginia Tech

The Dolphins would have liked to trade up trade up for a QB, but they just didn’t have the ammo to get it done.

Gabriel's report on Edmunds

 

12 – Tampa Bay – Derwin James – DS – Florida State

The Bucs would have taken James at 7, they still get him at 12 and pick up a second-rounder to move down.

Gabriel's report on James

 

13 – Washington – Vita Vea – DT – Washington

Vea gives Washington an impressive force in the middle of the defensive line. Many have him as the best defensive lineman in the draft.

Gabriel's report on Vea

14 – Green Bay – Josh Jackson – DC – Iowa

The Packers tried to sign Bears transition-tag CB Kyle Fuller in free agency, and after they couldn’t get it done, they go for the same position in the draft. Jackson has outstanding ball skills.

Gabriel's report on Jackson

15 – Chicago – Harold Landry - Edge - Boston College

The Bears were hoping to draft an edge pass rusher at 8, they make the trade and still get a very good one. They also pick up a second-round pick in the trade down.

Gabriel's report on Landry

16 – Baltimore  - Marcus Davenport - Edge - UTSA

I originally had a wide receiver here, but after the Ravens signed Willie Snead to an offer sheet, they filled that need. Davenport has great upside and will fit well in this scheme.

Gabriel's report on Davenport

17 – L.A. Chargers – Mason Rudolph – QB – Oklahoma State

The Chargers find Philip Rivers replacement and a player who is very similar to what Rivers was in college.

Gabriel's report on Rudolph

18 – Seattle – Jaire Alexander - DC - Louisville

This is a need pick. The Seahawks wanted to take a pass rusher but the top ones were already gone.

Gabriel's report on Alexander

19 – Dallas  - Courtland Sutton – WR – SMU

The Cowboys draft a local player to fill the shoes of Dez Bryant.

Gabriel's report on Sutton

20 – Detroit  - Da’Ron Payne – DT – Alabama

The Lions could go in many differnet directions, but Payne is just too good to pass up at this point.

Gabriel's report on Payne

21 – Cincinnati – Mike McGlinchey – OT – Notre Dame

The Bengals had trouble with their offensive line — and McGlinchey helps fix that problem.

Gabriel's report on McGlinchey

22 – Buffalo – Leighton Vander Esch – LB – Boise State

In Sean McDermott's defense, instincts are imperative for the 'Mike' LB. Vander Esch has outstanding instincts.

Gabriel's report on Vander Esch

23 – New England – Kolton Miller – OT – UCLA

Miller is very similar to Nate Solder, whom the Pats lost in free agency.

Gabriel's report on Miller

24 – Carolina – MIke Gesicki - TE - Penn State

Greg Olsen is 33 and has had some troube staying healthy of late. Gesicki will work well in their two-TE offense. He also gives the Panthers another towering receiver, and he has a lot of speed.

Gabriel's report on Gesicki

25 – Tennessee – Lorenzo Carter – Edge – Georgia

Carter has been a fast riser in recent weeks and his best football is in front of him.

Gabriel's report on Carter

26 –Atlanta – Taven Bryan – DT – Florida

A strong inside force with pass-rush traits. A top competitior who has the traits Dan Quinn loves.

Gabriel's report on Bryan

27 – New Orleans – Dallas Goedert – TE – South Dakota State

The Saints have a choice — Goedert or South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst. They go with Goedert because he has the better all-around game.

Gabriel's report on Goedert

28 – Pittsburgh – Rashaan Evans – LB – Alabama

After the Ryan Shazier injury, the Steelers have to get an inside linebacker — and Evans is the best inside guy at this point of the Draft.

Gabriel's report on Evans

29 – Jacksonville – Mike Hughes - DC - Central Florida

If it weren't for some off-field issues when Hughes was at North Carolina, he would have gone higher.  A value pick.

Gabriel's report on Hughes

30 – Minnesota – Will Hernandez – OG – UTEP

The Vikings have to improve on the offensive line to protect Kirk Cousins.

Gabriel's report on Hernandez

31 – New England – Kyle Lauletta – QB – Richmond

Tom Brady’s eventual replacement, who may end up being the surprise QB in this draft. Isn't that like Belichick?

Gabriel's report on Lauletta

32 – Philadelphia – Hayden Hurst – TE – South Carolina

Hurst replaces Trey Burton, who signed with the Bears during free agency.

Gabriel's report on Hurst

 

 

 

Gabriel's report on Payne

