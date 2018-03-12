In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears own the No. 8 overall pick. With plenty of options ahead of them, here are where the five previous teams went at No. 8 in the draft.
2017: Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
McCaffrey was a dual-threat in the run and pass game for the Panthers, who made the playoffs. McCaffrey hauled in 80 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns, while he ran for 435 yards and two touchdowns. Time will tell how he improves in his second season.
2016: Michigan St. OT Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans
Conklin was nothing short of a stud in his rookie season, starting all 16 games and making first team All-Pro.
2015: Clemson EDGE Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
Beasley took a season to come into his own after a somewhat disappointing four sacks as a rookie. He exploded in Year 2 with 15.5 sacks for the Falcons, who made it to the Super Bowl.
2014: Oklahoma St. DB Justin Gilbert, Cleveland Browns
Gilbert was a flat-out bust for the Browns. Has one career interception before Cleveland gave up on him and he was moved to Pittsburgh for a sixth-round pick. The Steelers cut him in Feb. 2017.
2013: West Virginia WR Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams
Austin made the all-rookie team and signed a four-year, $42-million extension in Aug. of 2016, but saw his production and playing time dip in Sean McVay’s first season. Austin had just 13 catches a season ago.
