1 No matter what happens with NASCAR, I think the fans will benefit, and Richmond Raceway’s $30 million renovation is a great example. No doubt the mainstream interest in NASCAR isn’t what it was 10 years ago. However, that hasn’t stopped International Speedway Corporation — which owns Richmond Raceway — from investing in its racetracks, and a walk through RR last month shows just how much that facility has improved in a short amount of time. Does anyone think NASCAR will just shut its doors? Even with its rating decreases, there’s still advertising value with the broadcasts, so the races will be run and broadcast in some form. Will the changes to NASCAR compel hotel owners across the country to stop gouging fans during race weekends? Will we end up with a better postseason format? There’s a lot of potential here, and having a “Chicken Little” approach to NASCAR’s future — particularly if one doesn’t work directly with the organization — seems like a waste of energy.
2 Kevin Harvick had some very interesting ideas of what NASCAR could look like with new ownership. On his weekly “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Harvick discussed how NASCAR could become structured more like the other major sports. “Is it somebody that comes in and says, ‘OK, we’re going to structure it like an actual league where everybody’s kind of sharing in the TV revenue more evenly and to help the teams get where they need to be from a TV revenue standpoint so that they’re not so dependent on sponsors.’ So that these team owners can have real franchises that are worth value that other people want to come in to buy.” He also touched on the positives of NASCAR centralizing its location to save money. “I think the first thing I would say is there might be a possibility for some downsizing and efficiency that could be put into place to save some overhead and really kind of refine everything and hone in on certain things so that you can make those things great.”
3 Around the state last weekend: Philip Morris continued his domination at Langley Speedway, winning both 75-lap Late Model races to put himself atop the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national championship standings. Morris, a four-time national champion, has won seven of 10 starts this season at Langley, Dominion Raceway, Myrtle Beach Speedway and Southern National Motorsports Park at the age of 52. ... Eddie Johnson won the Late Model race at Southside Speedway on “First Responders Night,” edging pole-winner Chris Dodson. ... Davis Lipscombe led all 35 laps to win the Victory Lap Pro Late Model race at Virginia Motorsports Speedway. ... With a paint scheme honoring Franklin County Speedway legend Rodney “Sixpack” Cundiff — who died in March — Dennis Holdren claimed victory in a 50-lap feature on opening night of the speedway’s 50th anniversary season.