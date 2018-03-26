Los Angeles Rams land Ndamukong Suh, now boast NFL's most imposing DT and CB duos

Ndamukong Suh, free agency's top remaining prize, signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport says the former Miami Dolphin and Detroit Lion will collect $14 million in 2018.
The arrival of Suh marks the latest blockbuster addition by the Rams, who've been as aggressive in acquiring as much star power as any club this offseason, fresh off their NFC West crown.
Suh, 31, is a three-time former All-Pro who was released by the Dolphins in a cost-cutting, culture-cleaning move earlier this month. After also visiting with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans, he joins the Rams' new pair of lockdown corners acquired via trade — Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib — and, of course, the reigning defensive MVP, Aaron Donald.
Indeed, if Donald is the game's most feared interior destroyer, Suh, even entering Year Nine, isn't far behind him. It's fascinating — and surely frightening for Rams opponents — to imagine what tricks defensive mastermind Wade Phillips will have up his sleeve to unleash the insanely powerful pair of Donald and Suh in front of Peters and Talib, now the NFC's unofficial top CB duo.
Suh tends to march to the beat of his own drummer, not unlike Peters, and GM Les Snead and Coach of the Year Sean McVay probably don't make this addition without the luxury of having someone as experienced and respected as Phillips. We wrote following the Peters acquisition that the Rams are rolling the dice by adding a ton of volatility this offseason after McVay and his staff pushed all of the right buttons in the locker room. But it's in character for a franchise that took a chance on a 30-year-old rookie head coach, the Jeff Fisher antithesis, last offseason.
It's also worth noting that the Rams are at risk of another Donald holdout if the two sides can't reach an agreement that'll likely make him the game's highest-paid defender before the season. It's unclear how signing Suh, and absorbing Talib's $11 million cap hit, among other moves, affects the negotiations with Donald. But there's little doubt the Rams understand they're ideally positioned to be so aggressive because of the power of a productive quarterback on a rookie contract.
Suh should relish the chance to continue elevating his star in Los Angeles. Phillips surely will love the flexibility he now has throughout his aggressive defense. And Rams fans, still basking in the glow of McVay transforming the league's worst scoring offense into its most prolific, should be elated to see just how dangerous this defense can be.
Between the Rams and the Minnesota VIkings, who signed not only Kirk Cousins but Sheldon Richardson, the NFC's race to catch the Philadephia Eagles is going to be a ton of fun.
