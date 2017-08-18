Last year’s historic flooding pushed the Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournament back from its traditional August playing date into October. The 2017 tournament will feature a change of venue, but it's by design, not necessity that the event will be staged at Beaver Creek golf course in Zachary.
The tournament has traditionally been played at Santa Maria golf course, although Beaver Creek hosted the event in 2006 when Santa Maria underwent renovation.
This year’s tournament gets underway at 7 a.m. Saturday when 42 golfers will play an 18-hole qualifier. The top 29 finishers will advance into the first-round match play, which will be played Saturday afternoon.
Two more rounds of match play will be completed Sunday. The final four golfers will return to Beaver Creek the following Saturday for semifinal and championship matches.
Three golfers earned exemptions into Saturday afternoon’s round of 32: Webb Park champion Scott Haynie, City Park champion Robert McCusker and Dumas Memorial champion Michael McDonald. Brad Jackson, the 2016 amateur winner, was also exempt but is not in this year’s field.
For years, the tournament followed a match play format for three rounds before reverting to stroke play for its final round. BREC Golf Director Mike Raby has reversed that order, and instituted a format similar to that of the U.S. Amateur championship.
“When you look at the United States Amateur, they do 36 holes of qualifying and then they go to match play,” Raby said. “This is just a smaller version of that. Going all the way to the end with match play is generally how amateur tournaments are done.”
Along with the Baton Rouge Open, which Santa Maria hosted last month, the Baton Rouge Amateur has been one of BREC’s most popular tournaments.
“The plan, most likely, is to alternate the tournaments between the two courses,” Raby said. “So if the Open’s at Santa Maria, the Amateur is at Beaver Creek. Next year the Open will likely be at Beaver Creek while the Amateur will be back at Santa Maria.”
Both tournaments have attracted the interest of local golfers in past years, and Raby said the Amateur format could easily be tweaked to handle a round of 64, if needed.
Jackson’s 2016 championship marked the second time he won the Baton Rouge Amateur. His first win came in 2006 at Beaver Creek.
Jackson battled Haynie for 22 holes in last year’s championship match at Santa Maria. Both players went bogey, par, par on Santa Maria’s first three holes before Jackson won the match with par at the par-4 fourth.