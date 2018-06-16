For years, the Green Bay Packers were under the control of GM Ted Thompson, head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dom Capers, a trio that helped guide the franchise to great success, including eight consecutive postseason appearances and a Super Bowl XLV victory.
Following last season, that trio was disassembled and the Packers' philosophy changed. Thompson stepped down as general manager, replaced by longtime player personnel executive Brian Gutekunst. Right away, the Packers took a different approach in free agency, as they became more aggressive in the free-agent market.
On the coaching side, McCarthy made a change at defensive coordinator with the hiring of Mike Pettine. Both Capers and Pettine run a 3-4 scheme, but Pettine’s defense can be looked at as more aggressive.
When free agency began in March, Gutekunst quickly signed several players who could change the outlook of the Packers in 2018. Ex-Jet Muhammad Wilkerson was brought in to add a presence along the defensive line, and Jimmy Graham was signed to give Aaron Rodgers a big-play threat at tight end. Also signed early was corner Tramon Williams, who played his first eight seasons in Green Bay and is now back after two years in Cleveland and one in Arizona. Recently, the Pack added ex-Jaguars TE Mercedes Lewis, who is one of the NFL's better blocking tight ends.
The Packers' roster looks strong going into training camp, but their competition in the NFC North is also strong. Obviously, the leader of the Packers is Aaron Rodgers, who is among the top three quarterbacks in all of football. The new addition to the position is second-year player DeShone Kizer, whom Green Bay acquired from Cleveland in a trade. Kizer was the Browns' second-round pick a year ago and struggled mightily as a rookie. Like many rookie quarterbacks, he wasn’t ready to play, and now sitting behind Rodgers will be the best thing for him.
The RB group doesn’t have any All-Pro types but is solid with a running back-by-committee situation. Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery will share the load and complement each other well.
At wide receiver, Green Bay lost one of Rodgers' favorite targets by releasing Jordy Nelson. Now the group is headed by Davante Adams, who is coming into his own. Randall Cobb will line up across from Adams, with Geronimo Allison and Trevor Davis, among others, in reserve. A rookie to watch is Equanimeous St. Brown from Notre Dame, a first-round talent who didn’t play up to his ability in 2017.
The offensive line has always been good in Green Bay. It doesn’t have a lot of Pro Bowlers, rather a group of very solid pros with whom a team can win. Green Bay hopes that third-year man Jason Spriggs, a disappointment so far, can finally step up and play to his second-round draft position. The leaders of the line are OTs David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga, as well as C Corey Linsley.
The Packers drafted cornerbacks in the first two rounds, and Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson are both capable of starting, though I doubt that Pettine will want two rookies at corner right away. Williams will most likely be one of the starters outside. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is one of the better safeties in the league, and he’ll be teamed with 2017 second-rounder Josh Jones. Last year’s other second round pick, Kevin King also figures into the CB equation. The Green Bay secondary is young but has the makings of being an outstanding group once it gains experience.
At linebacker, the main man is still Clay Mathews, even though his play has dropped off some. Inside, Blake Martinez and Jake Ryan are instinctive players. Nick Perry remains as the other outside ‘backer, and when healthy, he has been a consistent and underrated contributor throughout his entire career.
The D-Line is much improved with the addition of Wilkerson alongside Mike Daniels, a top-tier player. NT Kenny Clark doesn’t have prototypical size for the position, but he is a consistent performer. The main depth players are Montravius Adams and Dean Lowry, who could start for many teams.
Going into camp, Green Bay looks like the No. 2 team in the NFC North. Minnesota just has too much talent to overcome. But the Packers must be cognizant of what's behind them, too. Both Chicago and Detroit are improved, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see one of them overtake the Pack in 2018.
Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | View Latest E-Edition