Chicago Bears GM Pace addresses two areas of need in Round 2

The Bears began Day Two of the draft with just one pick (39th overall) in the second and third rounds, but they swung a trade to add another second-rounder (at 51) and addressed two areas of need.
James Daniels, the selection at 39, played mostly center at Iowa, but the Bears will try him first at left guard, which will allow versatile Cody Whitehair to remain at center, where he’s made 28 of his 32 starts in two seasons.
“We value his position versatility,” Bears G.M. Ryan Pace said of Daniels. “That's his strength. We believe he has that. Our plan is to start him off at guard and cross-train him at center. Things that stand out with this player is quickness, leverage, balance (and) excellent technique in pass protection. He’s a guy our scouts and coaches all valued highly, obviously.”
At 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, Daniels is small for a guard by NFL standards, but Pace believes he’s got enough anchor strength combined with agility to make the move, and that he’s got room to grow physically because he’s just 20.
“We think he’s big enough, especially when you look at his lower body,” Pace said. “He’s thick in the lower body; he’s powerful in the lower body. We feel like there’s still some growth potential ahead of him as well. He just plays with natural leverage and natural pad level that really helps him, too, and helps with our projection when we’re looking at him going to guard.”
Twelve picks after Daniels, the Bears added super-productive Memphis WR Anthony Miller, a brash but hard-working former walk-on who led the nation with 18 TD catches last season. The Bears sent the Patriots their second-round pick in 2019 and this year’s first fourth-rounder (105th overall) to get back into Round Two for Miller.
“That confidence, we like that,” Pace said of Miller. “That swag and that energy that he plays with, those are infectious things. He's a guy that's 100 miles an hour every single snap. That effort, it's just fun to watch, especially at that position, how hard he plays; not just in the passing game but also blocking and run-after-catch. All those things are really good with him.”
The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Miller averaged 15.2 yards on 191 catches over the past two seasons and scored 32 touchdowns. He played outside and in the slot at Memphis. Pace likes that versatility and believes he has skills that will help him produce at either position.
“He’s got good route savvy; good route quickness,” Pace said. “He just knows how to set things up. He has really strong hands — he’s got 10-inch hands, so he can really pluck the ball.”
The Bears did not address their greatest need -- pass rush. They have one pick in each of Saturday’s final four rounds, but it’s rare to find quality edge rushers so late in the draft.
“Obviously we added some guys in free agency with (outside linebacker Aaron) Lynch,” Pace said. “We’re going to try to get better at every position. That’s a position we’ve talked about, but again, you can’t force it. We’ve got to take best player.”
The Bears might have better luck mining late-round depth Saturday at other areas of need, like defensive line, safety and cornerback.
