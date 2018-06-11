There will not be a lack of big-name programs at the College World Series.
Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oregon State, Texas, Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas and Florida will battle it out at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha for the college baseball national championship.
Oregon State and North Carolina will open the tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by Washington vs. Mississippi State at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Arkansas and Texas face off at 1 p.m., followed by Texas Tech and Florida at 6 p.m.
After a combined six ninth-inning runs sent Mississippi State and Vanderbilt into extra innings, the Bulldogs added four more in the 11th to clinch their 10th CWS berth in program history.
North Carolina, which after sweeping Stetson will be making its 11th CWS appearance, is looking to win its first national championship.
Oregon State swept Minnesota to reach the College World Series for the sixth time since 2005 and seventh time in program history. The Beavers have won two national titles, in 2006 and 2007.
Texas will be making its 36th CWS appearance, the most in tournament history. The Longhorns sport an 86-58 CWS record, including six titles.
Even years favor Texas Tech, which has made three CWS appearances in program history — 2014, 2016 and 2018. The Red Raiders are 1-4 all time.
Washington will be making the first CWS appearance in program history after Sunday's walk-off victory over Cal State Fullerton. The Huskies are the lone first-timer coming to Omaha.
Former Husker coach Dave Van Horn will lead his Arkansas team to Omaha for the fifth time since 2004. The Razorbacks, who have never won a title, are 10-17 in eight appearances.
Defending champion Florida is making its 12th CWS appearance, including the Gators' fourth straight and seventh since 2010 under coach Kevin O'Sullivan.
Henry Walker of the Aggies beats a throw to first base, which is manned by Charles Eyer in a photo published June 12, 1954.
Blair's Helen Rasmussen displays the CWS trophy in a photo published May 20, 1951.
This photo of Oklahoma State — then Oklahoma A&M — was taken during the 1954 College World Series.
This photo, of men named Robinson, Finnegan and MacHardy, was published June 16, 1954.
Colorado State's big batters await their game in June 1955. Left to right: Lucas, Petersen, Lee and Hoien.
Cougar coach Buck Bailey and Captain Jerry Martin are greeted by CWS Queen Jody White in a photo published June 8, 1956.
Myers, Reed, Taylor and Sudderth — Texans that banked on pitching experience. This photo was published May 30, 1957.
Notre Dame's Duffy, Hurley, Cusack, Kohorst, Giarrantana, Senecal, Carideo, Johnson, Buinowski prepare for a game against Iowa State in a phot…
Coach Frank Sancet congratulates Arizona pitcher Donnie Lee, who brought a 13-0 mark into the 1956 CWS.
Janice Daly, a woman from Western Michigan, met Bob Mason, left, and Dick Sosnowski, in a photo published June 13, 1958.
Arizona State Coach Winkles took a victory ride.
Ringel of Holy Cross gets big welcome after two-run homer in a photo published June 16, 1958.
Arizona's Bob Wilson went high at first base and failed to land in time to catch Bob Andrew, Oklahoma State, in a photo published June 16, 1959.
Arizona pitchers Burdette Morago, left, Bob Encinas, Dave Baldwin, Norm Popkin and Jim Ward on June 12, 1959.
Happy Texas players gather around to greet Kal Segrist after his three-run homer in 1950.
Bob Hoover and Larry Fegley, Colorado State, in 1959.
Wixson, left, holds court for Oklahoma City writer Volney Meece, Coach Greene and World-Herald writer Robert Williams. The photo was published…
A trio of players kneel. From left: Ron Causton, Larry Molsather, North Carolina's Larry Craver, in a photo published June 15, 1960.
Jubilant Arizona mates congratulated Ward (third from right) after he struck out 16 to tie an Omaha record. The photo was published June 11, 1960.
Engstrom, left, and Scott, have differing reactions in a photo published June 21, 1960.
Rained-out Gophers gather. Coach Siebert is host to players (from left) Anderson, Roberts, Bertelsen, Rantz, Wasko and Knapp. This photo was p…
Southern Cal players were caught smiling in 1960. From left: Dick Matern, Larry Himes, Coach Dedeaux.
In a photo published June 6, 1961, five players pose. Martin and Pellagrini stand in back, with, from left, Robinson, Kilroy and Coyle kneeling.
This photo featuring Dedeaux, left, and Hollowell, was published on June 17, 1963. The duo combined for four homers and nine RBIs in the CWS.
Ken Flanagan twisted to score Santa Clara's first run in 1962. Onlookers include catcher Joe Merullo and umpire Lew Weyer in a photo published…
In a photo published June 16, 1963, Grant Hagwood, left, and Bob Gauna, both Arizonans, play a game.
Omahans get off a short bus trip in a photo published June 16, 1962
Minnesota's Dick McCullough, left, and Archie Clark were caught in the rain in 1964.
Ringside seat for rain watching in 1964. From left: Minnesota's Duane Markus, Frank Broseau and Reni Valenciano.
Missouri's Woods, left, and Price peruse some magazines in 1964.
Mississippi's Mattina, left, and Higginbotham warm up with shuffleboard in 1964.
Suzy stands with Ole Miss's Larry Higginbotham, left, and Hancock in 1964.
Teammate and trainer Jack Ward helped Rees to dugout after being hit by a pitch in a photo published June 12, 1964.
University of Oregon outfielders Don Banderas, Cal Dean and H.D. Murphy took aim on then-defending CWS champion Southern California in a photo…
Don Moucka, president of the Omaha Suburban Baseball Association, left , and Lloyd Martin, Little League player agent, back, distribute ticket…
Schaefer, left, and Penders produced 40 percent of UConn's RBIs in 1965.
Julie Ann Proskocil, a Creighton student, left, and Nan Kristine Isaacson, a UNO student, were voted, respectively, the princess and queen of …
1967 baseball smiles. From left: Janice Simmons, Janice Blauer, Q.V. Lowe and Mr. and Mrs. Scotty Long.
In this photo published June 17, 1967, Houston's dugout is featured.
Queen Michele Marqua "hides" behind 152 discarded baseballs in a photo published June 18, 1967.
CWS Queen Michele Marqua drew the names of the winners in 1967 World-Herald Bat Boy Contest.
The Buckeyes' Rein checked the rain situation before Ohio State's game in June 1966.
Cowboy Ron McCord scored in the eighth inning on pitcher Wally Gross' wild throw to catcher John Zarzocki in 1966.
David Hall of Texas proved a long reach can be helpful in 1968's 7-0 elimination of BYU. He apparently misjudged his dive back to first, but u…
Southern Cal's Bill Seinsoth dove in from the rear to tag Al Matson just before Redman reached first base. Pitcher Jim Barr tossed ball and ap…
1968 bat girls From left: Michele Martin, Diana Tuel, Linda Svoboda, Christy Gee.
New York University has made two College World Series appearances. In this photo, from NYU's 1969 CWS, Jones, Marino and Coach Geracioti are p…
CWS Queen Maryann Pflepsen drew for bat boys winners in a photo published June 1, 1969.
In this photo published June 6, 1969, Longhorns freshman Burt Hooton, a "strikeout wizard," is pictured.
Iowa State's Bob Case, left and Ray Wood, in a photo published June 14, 1970.
Iowa State's Larry Corrigan takes a futile belly slide. Dartmouth's Tim Hannigan kicks the plate on a force play and moves aside as the Cyclon…
Umpire Gus Steiner makes emphatic "out" signal as Ohio catcher Malcolm Smoot retains the ball while meeting the sliding contact from Longhorn …
Southern Cal Coach Rod Dedeaux leads A cheer after a win in 1970.
A moment of glory for Delaware. Texas batsman David Hall looks on as ump Doug Cossey calls Lou Bagwell out on attempted steal of home as Dave …
Here's a shot of the 1970 College World Series crowd.
Texas baseball followers have had more ups than downs during the College World Series.
Tulsa pitcher Cliff Butcher, serving as third base coach, brought a smile to Jerry Tabb's after he hit a two-run homer in 1971.
Umpire Bill Stewart listened patiently as Tulsa coach Gene Shell argued in vain on "out" call in 1971.
Out at the plate! Souther California's Frank Alfano tried to stretch a triple into a home run, but was tagged out by Tulsa catcher Mike Pember…
Umpire Doug Cossey grimaces in the 1972 College World Series heat.
Reggie Tredway jumped, steadied himself on the grandstand railing and made the catch. Harvard rivals look on in grudging admiration in 1971.
Keith Rosnovsky is pictured cheering for the Longhorns in 1972.
Clint Myers scored for Arizona State, who doubled in the second inning and was brought home by Jerry Mentlo's double. Teammate John Sain signa…
Texas catcher Bill Berryhill, left, threw throw to pitcher Jimmy Brown, who was covering at home. Runner Steve Dillard, of Mississippi, raced …
Southern Cal Coach Rod Dedeaux protests call in 1972.
It must be the seventh inning. This unidentified fan had his picture published on June 11, 1973.
One treat wasn't enough for Denise Williamson in 1973.
Doug Keiser made plenty of noise in the 1973 CWS.
A western hat made Texas Norman Miner easy to spot in a contingent of Longhorn rooters in 1973.
A Georgia Southern quartet relaxed outside Blackstone Hotel in 1973. From left: John Tamargo, Rolando DeArmas, Steve Daniel and Keathel Chaucey.
Mr. and Mrs. George Morse of Calvin, Oklahoma, had their photo published in the June 9, 1974, edition of The World-Herald.
Millke, left, and Southern Cal Coach Rod Dedeaux in 1974.
The Strottman family was pictured at Rosenblatt Stadium in 1974.
Sooner bats are ready to boom. From left: Mike Umfleet, Keith Drumright, Kelly Snider, Jack Parish IN 1975.
Catcher Wayne Mears of Florida State grimaced in pain as Seton Hall's Mike O'Connor scored under the eye of umpire Sonny Nole during a second-…
Sliding Tom Kober of Seton Hall was forced out at second base in the fourth inning, but forced Longhorn Blair Stouffer's late relay to first b…
Caught in rundown. Arizona's Al Lopez threw to Glen Wendt, who tagged out Clemson's Robert Bonnette between first and second base in 1976.
The right arm is law. And plate umpire Doug Cossey's gesture told Washington State's Del Sandberg, left, that he's out. Sandberg attempted to …
It's a double play! Ken Phelps of ASU upended Russ Quetti after an errant throw to first base. This photo was published June 17, 1976.
Pictured in 1977 is John Hills, a pitcher for then-No. 1 California State.
Minnesota's shortstop made a backhand stab at a grounder, dropped the ball, picked it up and dropped it again in 1978.
Brandt Humphry's two-run homer in the fifth inning received a warm welcome. Brandt, center, was welcomed at the plate by winning pitcher Darre…
A desperate slide came up short. Oral Roberts' Audie Culbert is forced out at the plate by North Carolina catcher Lloyd Brewer as umpire Dale …
A kiss from Judy Larsen, welcomed the University of Hawaii's Jay Erdahl and his teammates to the mainland in 1980.
Miami's Leigh Gullette, No. 9, is caught in a rundown between first and second bases and another Hurricane was finally tagged out at third in …
Miami batter Mike Pagliarulo steps back as Michigan catcher John Young bobbles the pitch from Dave Nuss in 1980.
Michigan's Jim Paciorek slides safely into third with a seventh-inning triple, only to find that Miami third baseman Mike Pagliarulo didn't ha…
Record-setting crowd of 15,276 overflows the third base line at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 7, 1980.
California's Don Driscoll slides into home plate as Michigan's Gerry Hool looks to umpire Bob Clement for ruling in 10th inning.
Arizona State claimed its fifth CWS championship by defeating Oklahoma State 7-4 in 1981. Shown are outfielder Ricky Nelson and pitcher Jeff Ahern.
Arizona State's Ric Wilson celebrates the Sun Devils' victory with Texas' Randy Day.
Oklahoma State bat girl Sonya Thomas and South Carolina mascot 'Cocky' are friends for the moment.
South Carolina second baseman Tom Williams leaps over Arizona State's Alvin Davis as he throws to first to complete a double play in the seven…
Texas catcher Jeff Hearron, left, misses the throw to the plate as Wichita State's Jim Spring scores in the top of the seventh. Photo publishe…
College World Series attendance in 1984 totaled 120,456.
A hero's welcome. Michigan players mob Casey Close, left, after his grand-slam homer put the Wolverines ahead 10-4 in a seven-run ninth inning…
The overflow crowd for a game in 1984 spills into temporary seating in the left-field corner. The attendance of 15,678 broke the CWS record of…
Ernie Stewart cheers for Arizona team.
Fullerton pitcher Todd Simmons, dark jersey top, and Texas' David Denny are tangled up in this fourth-inning collision. Photo published June 5, 1984.
Umpire Randy Christal works the Maine-Arizona game with the television camera on top of his mask. ESPN hoped to use the camera in other series…
Miami's Greg Ellena, wearing batting helmet on the right, is mobbed by teammates after a game-winning homer that eliminated Mississippi State.…
Mississippi State center fielder Dan Van Cleve leaps in vain for the ball.
Stanford's Toi Cook, No. 27, is safe at the plate in the third inning as Texas pitcher Curt Krippner is not in time to take the throw from cat…
Lightning strikes behind Oklahoma state players Tony Kounas, left, and Rocky Ward as they check out weather conditions during a rain delay. Ph…
Stanford celebrates winning its first CWS title in 1987. The Cardinal's best finish previously was third in 1967.
Wichita State pitcher Shane Durham sits in the dugout following the Shockers' loss to ASU. Photo published June 11, 1988.
Arizona State third baseman John Finn jumps into the arms of pitcher Gordy Farmer after the final out of the Sun Devils' 4-3 victory over Wich…
A cloud of dust can't obscure the fact that Cal State Fullerton center fielder Bobby Jones is out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Mi…
Arizona State pitcher Rusty Kilgo shows the umpire the ball after tagging out Florida's Mike Moberg, who was trying to score on a wild pitch. …
Third-base umpire Bob Jones asks fans to remove their banner that was draped over the left-field wall during the Cal State Long Beach-LSU game…
Wichita State's Mike Jones beats the tag of Texas pitcher Brian Dare in the second inning.
Wichita State base runner Joey Wilson ends up beneath Florida State second baseman Rocky Rau after breaking up an attempted double play by the…
Dejection consumes Florida State catcher Matt Clements on the dugout steps. The loss was the Seminoles' second to Wichita State in three CWS c…
Florida State starting pitcher Clyde Keller, center, is mobbed by teammates after the Seminoles' 4-2 win over Wichita State. Photo published J…
OSU catcher Michael Daniel, in the dugout at game's end, hides his eyes in dejection. Daniel drove the Cowboys' lone run with a sacrifice fly.…
The hug of champions. Georgia pitcher Joe Kelly, right, wraps his arms around outfielder Ray Suplee during the postgame celebration. Photo pub…
Guess who? It's the CWS mascot, the Maniac, clowning with LSU catcher Gary Hymel. Photo published June 1, 1991.
Chris Sachs of Omaha and other fans camped out early to wait for the CWS ticket booth to open. Photo published May 31, 1991.
Creighton student Julie Forsyth, left, waited all night to make sure she got tickets for the game. Photo published June 3, 1991.
Cal State Fullerton pitcher Ted Silva throws to Greg Walbridge in the fourth inning.
Rosenblatt Stadium was packed for the Long Beach State-Clemson game. Later, Creighton and Wichita drew a record 18,206. Photo published June 4, 1991.
Best seat to catch home runs and sunbathe: the left field bleachers.
Pepperdine celebrates winning the 1992 CWS championship.
LSU fan Anita Haywood, from Baton Rogue, La., hangs K's for each strikeout along the railing. Omaha fans A.J. LaMalfa, 13, and his dad, Chuck …
LSU holds up the trophy after winning the 1993 CWS title. The Tigers defeated Wichita State 8-0 in the championship game.
Fans in right field have to shield their eyes as afternoon sun sets.
Cal State Fullerton dogpiles after winning the 1995 CWS title against USC.
Clemson's Michael Johnson slides into home safe as Georgia Tech catcher Tyler Parker tries to tag on June 16, 2002.
South Carolina fan Kenny McLamb screams for his team against Clemson on June 18, 2002.
Mike Neibaum, in visor, and Joel Clark, right, high five as the Huskers narrowly escape a double play in the seventh inning as the Huskers too…
Texas fan Shane Oknewski of Council Bluffs, Iowa, watches his team defeat Miami.
Ben Wenke, left, Thomas Christofferson, Greg Decker, Cody Wesely (catching the ball), and Josh Pudlowski, right, members of the Kingswood Cobr…
Texas players mob Eric Sultemeier after he doubled and scored on a throwing error by the left fielder in the fourth inning.
Rose Hurst, 82, works seasonally at Zestos in South Omaha. "I am a jack-of-all-trades here," she said. "But I am a master of none of them." Sh…
Cal State Fullerton dogpiles after winning the 2004 championship. Fullerton defeated Texas 3-2.
Cal State Fullerton first baseman P.J. Pilittere and pitcher Jason Windsor jump for joy after the closing out Texas in 2004.
Andy Ryan of Omaha, takes a nap after painting himself red and waiting all night for a chance to get bleacher tickets at Rosenblatt Stadium in 2005.
Matt Welch of North Platte, Nebraska goes wild high-fiving everyone he can reach in his section after the bases-loaded hit in the sixth inning…
Footlong hot dogs, a type of sandwich, on the grill on opening day of the 2005 College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium.
Tulane's Brian Bogusevic makes a diving catch in the outfield as Nathan Southard celebrates in the sixth inning.
Texas right fielder Nick Peoples makes a leaping catch at the wall in the eighth inning against Tulane on June 20, 2005.
Florida's Gavin Dickey looks up as fans beg for a ball during their game against Arizona State at Rosenblatt Stadium. Florida won 6-3.
Greg Mahtook, left, and his son Gregory Mahtook, Jr., 8, of Lafayette, La., point to the flyover before the start of Texas's game against LSU …
Barry Bonds may not have been the highest vote-getter, but he earned the loudest applause when the College World Series Legends Team was intro…
After days of rain, the sun sets without a cloud in the sky on June 23, 2010.
The fireworks show explodes above the stadium after the opening ceremonies of the College World Series on June 18, 2010.
A thunderstorm forced a delay in the Oklahoma-Clemson game after five innings.
Lambert Barteck played the organ for the final year at Rosenblatt in 2010, but did not make the move to TD Ameritrade Park.
South Carolina's Whit Merrifield slides safely into third with a triple in the fifth inning as Clemson pitcher Casey Harman covers the errant throw.
A South Carolina fan cheers on the team in the third inning.
Texas A&M's Andrew Collazo rests in the dugout after a loss to California on June 21, 2011.
South Carolina celebrates its 5-2 victory over Florida for the CWS championship in 2011.
Florida mascot 'Albert' and fan Taylor Doremus, 7, son of Tony and Christine Doremus of Omaha pose in front of the 'Road to Omaha' statue with…
Fans play with beach balls and other inflatable objects in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the championship series between Arizona and South Ca…
Arizona players pile up following their 4-1 victory over South Carolina in Game 2 to win the 2012 CWS title.
South Carolina's Colby Holmes pitches to Arkansas' Matt Reynolds in the top of the first inning. During his at bat, Reynolds singled to left f…
Izzy Martinez, of Bellevue, watches the storm clouds before the start of the Kent State-South Carolina game on June 20, 2012.
Florida State's Justin Gonzalez hits a three-run home run against Stony Brook.
South Carolina's Nolan Belcher does a back flip while pumping up his team before their game against Florida on June 16, 2012.
UCLA's Nick Vander Tuig throws the first pitch of game two of the championship series to Mississippi State's Adam Frazier on June 25, 2013.
N.C. State pitcher Logan Jerigan warms up before the game against UCLA on June 18, 2013.
With the N.C. State bullpen watching, UCLA's Christoph Bono snags a fly ball hit by the Wolfpack's Trea Turner in the bottom of the eighth inning.
N.C. State catcher Brett Austin, right, throws his mask to the ground in frustration after North Carolina's Brian Hoblerton was called safe at home.
Jacob Fisher, 19 months, sits on his friend Jenna Rodis' lap during the UCLA-North Carolina game.
UCLA players celebrate with the 2013 championship trophy following the Bruins' 8-0 victory over Mississippi State.
Jett Feltman, 11, stands quietly and wears a big glove in the outfield with Jake McBride, 11, right. Both are from Houston, Texas.
A deep fly ball hit by Virginia's Brandon Downes bounces off Vanderbilt center fielder John Norwood's glove in the sixth inning. Downes got a …
Ole Miss' John Gatlin, right, hugs a teammate following the Rebels' 4-1 elimination game loss to Virginia on June 21, 2014.
Fans and stadium workers watch the storm move in over the downtown skyline on June 20, 2014.
Ole Miss Elvis, Dustin Davis of Tupelo, Miss., poses for photos with Nancy Cole of Monroe, La., outside TD Ameritrade Park.
Vanderbilt celebrates beating Virginia 3-2 in the championship game of the 2014 CWS.
With a giant American flag unfurled in center field, fans stand for the singing of the National Anthem before Arkansas plays Virginia in the f…
Arkansas' Zach Jackson sits in the dugout after picking up the loss against Miami. The Hurricanes broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the ninth i…