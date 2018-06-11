There will not be a lack of big-name programs at the College World Series.

Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oregon State, Texas, Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas and Florida will battle it out at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha for the college baseball national championship.

Oregon State and North Carolina will open the tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by Washington vs. Mississippi State at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Arkansas and Texas face off at 1 p.m., followed by Texas Tech and Florida at 6 p.m.

After a combined six ninth-inning runs sent Mississippi State and Vanderbilt into extra innings, the Bulldogs added four more in the 11th to clinch their 10th CWS berth in program history.

North Carolina, which after sweeping Stetson will be making its 11th CWS appearance, is looking to win its first national championship.

Oregon State swept Minnesota to reach the College World Series for the sixth time since 2005 and seventh time in program history. The Beavers have won two national titles, in 2006 and 2007.

Texas will be making its 36th CWS appearance, the most in tournament history. The Longhorns sport an 86-58 CWS record, including six titles.

Even years favor Texas Tech, which has made three CWS appearances in program history — 2014, 2016 and 2018. The Red Raiders are 1-4 all time.

Washington will be making the first CWS appearance in program history after Sunday's walk-off victory over Cal State Fullerton. The Huskies are the lone first-timer coming to Omaha.

Former Husker coach Dave Van Horn will lead his Arkansas team to Omaha for the fifth time since 2004. The Razorbacks, who have never won a title, are 10-17 in eight appearances.

Defending champion Florida is making its 12th CWS appearance, including the Gators' fourth straight and seventh since 2010 under coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

