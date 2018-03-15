Here are five general observations from Arthur Arkush about the start of a frenzied free-agent period:
1. Playing with fire in the desert
If the Cardinals get 2016 Sam Bradford, their decision to guarantee him $15 million coming off a year in which he played four quarters of football, albeit brilliant football, before his season was ultimately over won't come back to haunt them.
More likely, Bradford's chronic knee issues will creep up again and the Cardinals will turn to Mike Glennon, not a terrible QB2, per se, but very unlikely to morph into January Nick Foles and keep Arizona's ship afloat, either.
Bradford and Glennon have to be two of the least nimble pocket passers in the game, and after what happened last season to Carson Palmer behind a Cardinals' offensive line that remains in tatters, that's a slippery slope.
Is it a rebuilding year? That's what cutting Tyrann Mathieu and opting to take his entire $9.3 million cap charge on this season suggests, and we applaud them for not kicking the can down the line if they're resigned to rebuilding. Arizona also asked its best blocker, Mike Iupati, to take a pay cut to afford the new quarterbacks and decided former 1,000-yard WR John Brown, who signed a "prove-it" deal in Baltimore, can't overcome his frequent injuries and realize his full potential.
But Mathieu is only 25, and the Cardinals aren't a better team without him, not even with promising All-Pro special-teamer as a rookie Budda Baker likely sliding into an enhanced role. Brown's inability to stay on the field is maddening, but so was watching the other Cardinals wideouts not named Larry FItzgerald last season; what's the plan to replace Brown?
2. The high-profile cuts
Speaking of Mathieu, he's one of several established stars to hit the open market with plenty of gas left in the tank. Veterans who are available into the second and third waves of free agency, never mind the ones cut as the proceedings are getting underway, generally have non-football concerns — whether they're related to contract, durability or off-field questions.
But Mathieu led the NFL in defensive snaps last season, just one removed from his second major knee injury, and has already proven he's one of the game's more perseverant players. He's also one of its most versatile and exciting, and we can't think of too many defenses that shouldn't want to find a place for him.
While "Honey Badger" comes with a durability buyer beware tag, Ndamukong Suh's issues are very different. He's missed just two games in his first eight seasons, including a Defensive Rookie of the Year and five All-Pro nominations. He can still be a dominant player — when he wants to.
Indeed, the factor clubs considering Suh must weigh — and, like Mathieu, there aren't many defenses that couldn't use Suh's services — is his motor and motivation. One of the NFL's best businessmen — Suh has cashed $124 million already in his NFL career — made no bones about the fact in a conversation with ESPN on Wednesday that his next team will be the one willing to offer him the most financially. Forget fit. Forget finally winning in the postseason, which Suh has yet to do in three games over eight seasons.
Perhaps neither of these players are for everyone, then, but they're both special talents who still will command big contracts, which is a bit unusual at this juncture of free agency.
3. Gutekunst putting own stamp on Packers
First, the good: I love the Muhammad Wilkerson signing for the Packers. On a one-year deal that maxes out at $8 million, he's absolutely a risk worth taking. Wilkerson and Mike Daniels can form a devastating inside sub rush, and that can help offset the lack of reliable heat Mike Pettine can bring off his edges.
Wilkerson is only 28, doesn't have a major injury history and won't have the distractions in Green Bay that he did in the Big Apple. Credit rookie GM Brian Gutekunst for getting Wilkerson in the building first and making an enticing enough offer that Wilkerson returned after other visits.
As for betting on Jimmy Graham over Jordy Nelson, arguably both one-trick ponies at the current stages of their superb careers? Color me wary. One of the more frequently cited stats in the wake of Nelson's release — career-low 9.1 yards per carry last season. Why, then, haven't I seen more people pointing out that Graham also had a career-low catch average last season... of 9.1 yards?
Look, Graham can dominate in the red zone, where few NFL defenders can match up with the prolific power forward. I get it. But how long will it take him and Aaron Rodgers to come close to matching the telepathic connection the Packers' passer had with Nelson, also a dominant red zone threat, I'll add?
Gutekunst resisted the urge to let sentiment into a tough decision, which I applaud. But is there also some stubbornness in attempting to acquire the seam-splitting big-bodied TE for a third offseason in a row after the mixed-bag Jared Cook signing and unmitigated disaster that was Martellus Bennett?
Reports indicate Rodgers is excited about Graham and actually played a major hand in his recruitment. So that's good at least, as he didn't hide his frustration with one of the Packers' other offseason changes, the ouster of Rodgers' other BFF, QB coach Alex Van Pelt.
But Gutekunst making the release of Nelson his first major move as Packers GM is one I'm still trying to wrap my head around.
4. Bills seem to get it
Buffalo was done with Tyrod Taylor, who was going to get cut before his $6 million 2018 roster became guaranteed on the third day of the league year. Instead, the Bills received the first pick in Round Three from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Taylor, then waited until the veteran QB carousel slowed to pounce on A.J. McCarron for a two-year deal that maxes out at $12 million.
The Bills are clearly all in on a quarterback next month, but McCarron gives them a nice layer of insurance and some timeline flexibility if they opt for a high-ceiling guy like Sam Darnold or Josh Allen, both undoubtedly needing some learning time behind the scenes.
Who says McCarron can't be this year's Case Keenum? Actually, I'll say that, unless the Bills quickly get him some protection and pass-catching help. But few teams remain better equipped to do so in the draft, even coupling the likelihood of a move up for McCarron's eventual replacement.
I love everything Buffalo has done so far this offseason, save for the silly Chris Ivory contract. Vontae Davis on a one-year deal is a cheap alternative to E.J. Gaines to pair with stud Tre'Davious White in the Bills' excellent secondary. Star Lotulelei should be a major force in correcting one of the NFL's worst run defenses, and his signing didn't prevent the Bills from also re-signing stalwart Kyle Williams.
And although Cordy Glenn is still an excellent left tackle when healthy, dealing him to Cincinnati in order to move up eight spots in Round One (again, QB posturing) only happens if Sean McDermott is confident in his excellent Day 2 value selection of Dion Dawkins last spring.
All of these moves will mean little if McCarron and the imminent first-round quarterback fall flat. But I can see a clear plan for a change in Buffalo, and that's worth getting excited about.
5. Reserved Raiders
It's worth noting that Oakland, on the heels of attacking 2016 free agency relentlessly, were nearly invisible last year in free agency's first wave, too, and we all saw how that worked out. Nonetheless, I have no problem with Jon Gruden and Reggie McKenzie sitting out the big early spending spree, particularly with monster extensions for core players in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper still looming.
And if I haven't said it enough in other places, I think signing Nelson, who made his first visit in Oakland which reportedly went very well, is a tremendous first splash. They'd also be wise to re-sign NaVorro Bowman before committing a first-rounder to finally solve the LB position, and there are going to be plenty of outstanding options, it appears.
Will the Raiders get in on the Suh or Sheldon Richardson action? It'd make sense, especially after letting underrated Denico Autry get away to the Indianapolis Colts. But the 'D' needs a ton of work, and credit Gruden and McKenzie for showing restraint and mostly cutting dead roster weight (David Amerson, Marshall Newhouse, Michael Crabtree) as they attempt to seek the right fixes, not necessarily the rapid ones that haven't worked for them to date.
