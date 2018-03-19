Way We Hear It — With free agency going on this week, it’s a little quieter on the draft trail, but I wanted to bring up something I tweeted back in November after the infamous Baker Mayfield “crotch grab.” At the time, I tweeted that based on my seven previous years of covering the exhaustive NFL draft process, but that sentiment has been repeated to me multiple times over the past couple of months in regard to Mayfield and Josh Rosen. One evaluator told me at the NFL Combine: “Rosen is the much more polished quarterback, but I’ll take the guy who absolutely loves the game and plays every game like it’s his last.” — Bears general manager Ryan Pace popped up at a few pro days last year, but my understanding is that he and new head coach Matt Nagy are focusing more on private visits this year, while trusting the college scouting staff to handle pro days, which are more about checking boxes and verifying numbers. — One lesser-known prospect who helped himself at Northwestern’s pro day this week is Warren Long, who posted a 38.5-inch vertical and a 4.50 40-time. One scout I trust told me that Long likely earned a camp invite with those numbers. The question is: where does he play? Long was a running back before transitioning to an edge-rushing linebacker in 2017. At 5-foot-11 1/2 and 212 pounds, he may have to move back to the offensive side of the football.