Darin Turner, a class of 2020 receiver from Memphis, Tenn., committed to LSU in a tweet Tuesday.
LSU🐯‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/oTkkeQVBgg— M5gatron (@DarinTurner_5) March 27, 2018
Turner, who reportedly made an unofficial visit to LSU in November, is a 6-foot, 3-inch, 205-pound rising high school junior. He's considered the 53rd overall prospect and the 12th-ranked receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.com.
Turner is LSU's second commitment of the 2020 class, joining receiver Kris Abrams-Draine of Spanish Fort, Alabama. Abrams-Draine and Turner have more than 15 months to change their minds ahead of the early signing period in December of 2019.
The Tigers have seven commitments in the 2019 class and are currently ranked seventh nationally.
Orgeron in Shreveport
LSU coach Ed Orgeron will headline the school's "Tiger Football Caravan" this spring with a first speaking engagement in Bossier City on April 23, the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Tuesday.
The event is expected to be the first of a multi-stop caravan. Other stops are to be announced soon. The Bossier City event is 7-9 p.m., at the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel. Purchase tickets www.tickettailor.com/events/tigerathleticfoundation. Tickets start at $90.