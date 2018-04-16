At Saturday's LSU football Spring Game -- set to begin at 5 p.m. -- it'll be all about the timing.

Will showers and thunderstorms predicted for late Saturday hold off until after the Tigers play? And after the postgame autograph session?

Several days out, the National Weather Service says only that there's a "very good chance" of rain sometime overnight Saturday. Temperatures are expected in the mid-60s after the sun goes down.

Last year's game was the Tigers' first night spring game since the mid-1990s. Lightning began to menace Tiger Stadium early in the game and eventually forced a long delay. Ultimately, team officials went to the back-up plan -- They moved the game to the indoor practice facility, where only media were allowed to watch.

The forecast is better for Saturday's pre-game activities, with only a slight daytime chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly sunny skies and a high near 79, the NWS said.

Here's the day's schedule:

1 p.m.: Block Party featuring the band Vidalia and activities for children, as well as food and drinks (North Stadium Drive)

3:30 p.m.: LSU football team walks down “Victory Hill”

5:01 p.m.: LSU’s Early NFL Entries “Tribute” (midfield Tiger Stadium) - Derrius Guice, Arden Key, Donte Jackson, Kevin Toliver II, Will Clapp, Toby Weathersby

5:03 p.m.: Kickoff of National L Club Spring Game (Tiger Stadium)

Postgame (1 hour long): Autograph session with LSU players and coaches on field (Tiger Stadium)

The game will also be televised on the SEC Network.

Additional details on the LSU Spring Game can be found at www.LSUsports.net/springgame.