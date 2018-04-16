Fans expecting to see a flawless offense in LSU’s spring game Saturday may be disappointed.
Last year's game was the Tigers' first night spring game since the mid-1990s. Lightning began to menace Tiger Stadium early in the game and eventually forced a long delay. Ultimately, team officials went to the back-up plan -- They moved the game to the indoor practice facility, where only media were allowed to watch.
The forecast is better for Saturday's pre-game activities, with only a slight daytime chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly sunny skies and a high near 79, the NWS said.
From left, former LSU great Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo with Jarrius "JJ" Robertson taken by Alex Restrepo after LSU walked down Victory Hill before kickoff for LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU athletic director Joe Alleva, left, greets LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada after the team walked down Victory Hill before kickoff for LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Saints' super fan Jarrius "JJ" Robertson greets former Tiger great Jamal Adams before the pair join LSU in the Tigers' walk down Victory Hill before kickoff for LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) calls for the ball after LSU cornerback Kevin Toliver II (2) intercepts a pass intended for LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (7) in the first half of LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and LSU outside linebackers coach Dennis Johnson coach in the first half of LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and LSU outside linebackers coach Dennis Johnson run to the locker room after lightning was detected in the area in the first half of LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Justin McMillan (12) spins to avoid the sack by LSU linebacker Jonathan Rucker (51) in the first half of LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Justin McMillan (12) fakes the handoff to LSU wide receiver Mannie Netherly (86) in the first half of LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver D.J. Chark (7) carries the ball before the tackle by LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) in the first half of LSU's spring game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
