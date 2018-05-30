Michael Thomas, a former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver, spent one season in Columbus alongside new LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. And that was apparently enough time for the Pro Bowl player to get a solid read on the most hyped player now in Baton Rouge.
"Joe’s a leader, tough, throws a real catchable pass, moves around the pocket really well, and he’s a winner," Thomas said at the "Best of The Bayou Preps" award banquet in Houma on Wednesday night. "I pull for LSU unless they play Ohio State. I know a lot of their players, and I know coach Ed Orgeron from his USC days.”
Thomas is the latest person to heap praise on Burrow, who officially enrolled at LSU earlier this month after graduating and transferring from Ohio State.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke highly of Burrow this week, recounting Burrow's visit to campus before he officially picked LSU. A 3-to-4 hour meeting the Saturday of the visit, Orgeron told Sports Illustrated, consisted of Orgeron, Burrow, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, Burrow's father Jimmy and Burrow's brother Dan.
The group went over some of Ohio State's plays and some of LSU's plays. Burrow apparently was noticeably sharp.
"He was A-plus in that meeting," Orgeron told SI.
Burrow will be in the thick of a four-way QB race come fall camp. The other horses in the race? Sophomore Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse and junior Justin McMillan.
Click here to read more about Burrow's recruiting visit via SI | For more coverage of SEC spring meetings in Florida, click here to visit The Advocate's LSU page.