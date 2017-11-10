Alex Bregman is back in Baton Rouge to be honored for his World Series Championship win with the Houston Astros at the LSU-Arkansas football game Saturday morning.
Before being honored at the game, Bregman made one very important stop on LSU campus -- LSU Baseball coach Paul Mainieri's office.
LSU Baseball's Twitter account posted video of Bregman surprising Mainieri Friday evening. The two embraced in the 17 second clip with Mainieri telling Bregman he was proud of him.
You can watch Bregman's reunion with Mainieri below.
Can't see video below? Click here.
He's back! World Series Champion @ABREG_1 surprised Coach Mainieri in his office earlier this evening #LSUMLB pic.twitter.com/CEzy3wBX5F— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) November 11, 2017