COLUMBIA, S.C. — The conditions on the final day of the Southeastern Conference track and field championships appeared to be anything but conducive for fast times.

With temperatures in the 60s and overcast skies that produced a steady rain for an hour before warmups on the track, it looked bleak — especially for the 4x100-meter relays that were run in a downpour.

But it didn’t keep the LSU men’s and women’s teams from sweeping the sprint relay titles for a second year in a row, with the Tigers winning in 38.71 seconds and the Lady Tigers following minutes later with a time of 42.56 seconds.

While the men’s team had a solid run, just off their nation’s-leading time of 38.57 seconds, the women’s team of Mikiah Brisco, Kortnei Johnson, Jada Martin and Aleia Hobbs helped set the tone on a dreary day after Rebekah Wales won the javelin title late Saturday morning.

The fourth-ranked Lady Tigers piled up 94 points Saturday — including 82 on the track — to take second in the team race with 100 total points. Arkansas had 127 to win, with Kentucky (80), Georgia (77) and Florida (76) following LSU.

Texas A&M won the men’s title with 119 points, followed by Arkansas (106), Alabama (103), Florida (81½) and Georgia (75). Sixth-ranked LSU was seventh with 57 points.

“I was really proud of how the sprint relays did today,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said. “The men’s team really competed well; they dominated that race.”

LSU did with Donté Jackson, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Tinashe Mutanga and Jaron Flournoy getting the baton around safely and swiftly in the slick conditions.

The Lady Tigers, who share the top time in the nation with Oregon at 42.12 seconds — which is the collegiate record — then followed with their 42.56.

Later, Mitchell-Blake didn’t defend his title in the open 100, but he became only the second LSU athlete to run under 10 seconds in the even with a wind-legal time of 9.99. Only Olympian Richard Thompson has run faster at 9.89.

Tennessee’s Christian Coleman did what Mitchell-Blake did a year ago when he swept the titles in the 100 (9.97) and 200 (19.98). Mitchell-Blake was also second in the 200 (20.09).

“Even though he didn’t win the 100 or 200, I thought Nethaneel had a great meet,” Shaver said. “To run a personal best on a day like today was exciting. It shows what we can look forward to going to nationals.”

“When you run sub-10 seconds and don’t win, you don’t know if you should be happy or sad,” Mitchell-Blake said. “It’s a big accomplishment, but it’s kind of a different feeling because no one likes to come in second.”

Hobbs and Brisco also did their best to overcome the conditions.

Hobbs, the world leader in the 100 this spring at 10.85 seconds, came back after anchoring the 4x100 to take the 100 in 11.12 seconds to go with the SEC indoor 60 title she won in February.

“Going into the 100, I didn’t feel too good,” Hobbs said. “I couldn’t get my body right because of the rain and the cold. The first 50 meters wasn’t good, so I had to tell myself it was time to move. I started to relax, and that helped carry me through the finish line.”

In addition to the relay, Brisco was third in the 100-meter hurdles (13.16) and fourth in the open 100 (11.24). She followed Hobbs and Johnson (11.23) to the finish line to give LSU a 1-3-4 finish.

Travia Jones and Rachel Misher also had good times in going 4-5 in the 400.

Jones recorded a time of 52.71 seconds and Misher had a PR of 52.75 before they helped LSU to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 (3:31.08).

Freshman Ruby Stauber was second in the 800 (2:03.95), while Jada Martin (23.01) and Kortnei Johnson (23.03) went 3-4 in the 200. Also, Bryiana Richardson was fourth in the 400 hurdles (58.51).

Well before the rain and cooler temperatures moved in, Wales won her second SEC javelin title in three years despite being in fourth place after four rounds. But a PR of 191 feet on her fifth attempt gave her the lead and the win.

“I like the competition, so I was fine,” Wales said of falling behind early. “I felt like I was going to throw big today. I felt one coming … I just didn’t know what throw it was going to be on. I know it only takes one.”

On the men’s side, the highlight was the sprint relay, but Michael Cherry, who was a disappointing fourth in the 400 (45.09) came back to run a 43.98 split on the 4x400 relay team that was fourth (3:02.84).