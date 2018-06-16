The start of the college football season might be 10 weeks away, but there is another season of urgency playing out this summer in the offices of conferences and bowl games all across the country.
While there are still two years left to run on the current contracts for most bowl games, the jockeying has already begun for the next bowl agreements to run from the 2020 season through January 2026. That has bowl executives scrambling to find new partners, or simply keep the ones they have.
“The next few weeks will be critical to getting our agreements in place,” said Independence Bowl executive director Missy Setters, a former LSU golfer and the only woman in charge of any of the 40 bowls. “We’re discussing things with our conferences (Southeastern Conference and Big 12) now.”
Making things extra interesting for SEC bowls this year are reports that the SEC is a favorite to replace the Mountain West opposite the Pac-12 in the Las Vegas Bowl, once that game moves to the Las Vegas Raiders’ new domed stadium set to open there in 2020. SEC spokesman Herb Vincent declined comment on the story, but Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said his game is in conversations with all the Power Five conferences plus the Mountain West. He and other bowl executives say new deals should begin falling before this season begins.
Were the Las Vegas to join the SEC’s bowl list and the conference keeps its agreements with its current bowls, that would max out the number of bowl tie-ins the conference would be allowed under a new NCAA rule at 11. It would also be interesting to see where the SEC would put the Las Vegas Bowl in its pecking order.
Currently, the Citrus Bowl is the only one of the Southeastern Conference’s 10 bowl partners that gets to pick its SEC team. The Citrus takes the SEC champion or, usually, the top SEC team not in the College Football Playoff and/or the Sugar Bowl, which gets the top available SEC team. The league then assigns teams to the Outback, Belk, Music City, Liberty, Texas and Gator bowls, with the Independence and Birmingham bowls then getting teams if available.
“We never take for granted any relationships we have,” said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports which runs the Camping World and Citrus bowls, the latter which has hosted LSU the past two seasons. “We have to continue to earn that every year.”
The current scrambling by most bowls does not extend to the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Sugar, like the Rose and Orange bowls, are contractually locked in through 2026 to their spots in the College Football Playoff’s “New Year’s Six” group of games. Those bowls, along with the Cotton, Peach and Fiesta bowls rotate the CFP semifinals between them.
This season, the CFP semifinals will be played Saturday, Dec. 29 in the Cotton and Orange bowls. The CFP National Championship Game will be played Monday, Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.
The CFP championship game moves to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in January 2020. It will be the only championship game in New Orleans in the first 10 years of the CFP’s existence, as the CFP is purposely taking its title game to 10 different cities in its first decade. The first four championships were held in Arlington, Texas; Glendale, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; and Atlanta. After New Orleans, the game moves to Miami Gardens, Florida (2021); Indianapolis (2022); Inglewood, California (Los Angeles Rams/Chargers new stadium, 2023); and Houston (2024).
Of course, there is the prospect much of the CFP landscape, and potentially the rest of the bowl picture as well, could be shaken up by the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to eight teams. In January, former CBS Sports president Neal Pilson predicted the CFP would expand during the length of its current contract.
Pilson cited two factors: rights fees and competitive pressures. Pilson estimated rights fees paid by ESPN to the CFP could jump from the current $7.2 billion to $10 billion for an eight-team playoff. He also cited a reprise of SEC fatigue with this past season’s Alabama-Georgia final, similar to the SEC fatigue after the 2011 season ended with a BCS championship game between LSU and Alabama that led to the creation of the CFP in the first place.
SEC fatigue or not, ratings for Alabama’s 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia were up 13 percent over the previous year’s thriller between Clemson and Bama, with an average of 28.4 million viewers watching. According to ESPN, it was the second-most watched cable television event ever.
And there could soon be even more bowls. Another report says the NCAA will allow 43 bowls for 2020, with a game at the Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field.
“When I started here in 1996 there were 18 bowls,” Setters said.
2018-19 SEC and CFP bowl schedule
Birmingham Bowl
11 a.m., Dec. 22, Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)
Independence Bowl
12:30 p.m., Dec. 27, Independence Stadium, Shreveport (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
8 p.m., Dec. 27, NRG Stadium, Houston
Music City Bowl
12:30 p.m., Dec. 28, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
11 a.m., Dec. 29, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (ABC)
Liberty Bowl
2:45 p.m., Dec. 31, Liberty Bowl Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
6:30 p.m., Dec., 31, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (ESPN)
Outback Bowl
11 a.m., Jan. 1, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Noon, Jan. 1, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida (ABC)
CFP semifinals
Cotton Bowl
3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 29, AT&T Stadium, Arlington Texas (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 29, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (ESPN)
New Year’s Six Bowls
Peach Bowl
11 a.m., Dec. 29, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Noon, Jan. 1, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
4 p.m., Jan. 1, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl#
7:45 p.m., Jan., 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans (ESPN)
CFP National Championship Game
7 p.m., Jan. 7, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (ESPN)
#-Gets SEC champion or highest available SEC team
All times Central