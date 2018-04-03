John David Moore is approaching the top of the mountain.

It is so very near. There it is, on the horizon, five year’s in the making.

The top of the mountain for Moore, the former LSU fullback, is not the NFL draft in four weeks or LSU pro day on Wednesday. The top of the mountain was not the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, his final college game, or senior night against Texas A&M, his last game in Tiger Stadium.

All of those things made this climb more difficult, yes, but the top of the mountain is something outside of football entirely. It is graduating from LSU’s School of Architecture. He successfully juggled duties as a major college football player with those of one of the more time-consuming, challenging majors on campus.

Moore is a month away from a somewhat historic feat — he’ll become the first LSU football player since the 1970s to attain an architecture degree, according to the university.

He’s done it with a GPA that he says has bounced around between a 3.9 and 4.1.

“Now that architecture school is almost over, it’s kind of surreal,” Moore said in an interview Monday. “You go into it and it’s just this huge milestone, this insurmountable mountain to climb and now to be almost to the peak of it is really cool.”

His other craft is not over yet.

The spotlight at LSU pro day on Wednesday is not likely to center on Moore, predicted by most to be an undrafted player. The bright lights will shine on those with much loftier projections: running back Derrius Guice, edge rusher Arden Key, receiver DJ Chark and cornerback Donte Jackson.

For them, pro day is yet another opportunity to show their skills (NFL combine, senior bowl, private team workouts). For Moore, pro day is his only opportunity.

All of his training for the past three months has been building to this day — one in which NFL scouts and executives converge on LSU’s indoor football facility to watch dozens of former Tigers participate in various drills to test their speed, strength and agility.

One of these guys is very much unlike the rest.

“There is no one like J.D.,” said Colin Jeter, the former LSU tight end who’s served as Moore’s training partner since January. “Between football and architecture — he’s also the lead guy at FCA — he’s got a lot on his plate.

“He’s married now, too,” Jeter added with a laugh, “so he does it all.”

You know John David Moore as a 6-foot-4, 240-pound bruising blocker. You know him as the “flashlight,” as Leonard Fournette once called him, for record-breaking tailbacks. You know him as a lightly-recruited Ruston native who joined as a walk-on in 2013 and earned a scholarship in 2015.

Oh, but there’s much more to the guy they call “J.D.” He’s got one of the more unique Plan Bs of any aspiring pro football player.

“Architecture is usually not somebody’s fall-back plan, but right now it is,” Moore said. “I’m lucky enough to have some really good relationships around Baton Rouge in architecture firms. I’m happy with where I am, but I still feel like I have some athletic ability to be a good steward of, whether that’s for another month or for however long the Lord lets me have a (football) career.”

Football and architecture are not often parallel careers at LSU. This hasn’t happened in at least 40 years, the school says.

Architecture is a five-year grind with a fairly high dropout rate. Moore is one of 25 architecture students left in the 2018 class. It began with about 90.

Architecture students are required to log “studio time.” They spend three days a week for four hours a day assembling projects. This is where balancing football is tricky. The sport is a time burden by itself: practices, weight-lifting sessions, conditioning drills, meeting time, film review. The list goes on.

“Before he arrived at LSU, we were like, ‘You realize this is going to be like two full-time jobs, right?’” recalled Melinda Moore, J.D.’s mother.

Even most professors thought it a bad idea. LSU was one of three schools (joining Arkansas and Texas A&M) that the Moores visited during J.D.’s senior year of high school. It was the only one to agree to let him walk onto the football program and enroll in the School of Architecture.

LSU even shifted around the times for studio work during Moore’s freshman fall season so as not to impact football practice. In future years, professors allowed him to conduct his fall studio work in the summer.

For all of this, J.D. credits Jori Erdman, at that time the director of LSU’s School of Architecture and one of many professors who spoke what J.D. politely describes as “upper echelon architecture jargon.”

Just imagine a 6-4, 240-pound football player in an architecture class. He wasn’t exactly inconspicuous.

“I’ve had professors, first day of class and I’d walk in, ‘Oh you’re the football player!’” J.D. said.

J.D. refers to himself as a “left-brained” person. He’s always been this way, his mother said. She first realized it in a meeting with her son’s third-grade teacher 15 years ago.

“He’s got the eye of the artist,” the teacher told her.

He attended a lab schools from fifth to eighth grades and took “Talented Art” at Ruston High. He’d build random things around the Moore’s home, gathering up “scraps of anything,” Melinda said, and hammering them together.

She remembers receiving Christmas gifts from a 10-year-old J.D.: “They were little pieces of wood with picture holders in them.”

He’s progressed. J.D. designed a wooden edging around a fountain at his parents’ home, and he constructed a bamboo ceiling on the family’s outside patio. He built his new wife Alli (they were married in February) a dining room table.

As a sophomore at LSU three years ago, J.D. placed third among his class in a project to design a mobile library module for mid-city Baton Rouge. He later led a project in creating a restoration plan for the dilapidated and flood-ravaged downtown of Tallulah, a tiny north Louisiana town on the banks of the Mississippi.

“Some of that has been presented to the mayor of Tallulah,” J.D. said. “It won’t be built, but it’s more of just a catalyst for ideas.”

J.D. will graduate in May, a milestone for any college student — a landmark for a football-playing architect.

“It’s awesome,” said Connor Neighbors, the former LSU fullback who joined the Tigers strength staff last month.

Neighbors was one of J.D.’s first football mentors. They were together at LSU for two years (2013-14), a pair of walk-on fullbacks who evolved into starting, scholarship players. Jeter, Neighbors, LSU snapper Blake Ferguson and others are helping J.D. train for Wednesday’s big day.

J.D. will participate in drills for three positions: tight end, fullback and snapper. He’s hoping to show his versatility, a key component for any traditional fullback, a somewhat dying position in football. And the 40-yard dash? A good time for him is in the 4.7 range, he said.

Neighbors says he’s mentally prepared J.D. for Wednesday, helping attempt to continue the football-playing career of his one-time nemesis. Neighbors competed with a then-freshman J.D. in the fall of 2013, clashing with the rookie during practice.

“This was my junior year. I was competing to be on kickoff. Every day, I had to go against J.D., beat him or run through him or something,” Neighbors said. “I remember every day thinking, ‘I’m going to try to make this dude quit.’

“He made me a better football player. Not everybody can just take licks.”

Licks, quizzes, exams, marriage — J.D. Moore can do it all. Neighbors realized his teammate was different when, in team meetings, coaches would let J.D. rattle off assignments for other players.

“I knew,” Neighbors said, “he was going to do something above and beyond me.”

LSU pro day schedule

8:30 a.m. Player Measurements

9:30 a.m. Weight Room Testing

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

Bench Press

10:15 a.m. On-Field Testing

40-yard dash

Pro Agility Drill

3-Cone Drill

60-yard shuttle (skill players)

11:15 a.m. Individual Position Workouts

TV coverage on NFL and SEC Network