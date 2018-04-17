Justin Jefferson is not like any other LSU freshman.

He didn’t get lost on campus during his first semester. He’s not necessarily intimidated by Tiger Stadium. He’s comfortable in the school’s indoor facility and outdoor practice fields after racing around them as a child.

He’s a Jefferson — the third one to pass through this program.

“It’s a good thing just being able to know everything around here, just being available to come here and watch and learn from my brothers,” he said. “Since they already came here, they’re just teaching me how to be a better player and student, being familiar with the different things I’m going to have to go through.”

He’s accomplished at least one of those things — winning a starting job.

Jefferson, a Destrehan native, has surpassed a handful of more experienced, taller, bigger and stronger receivers. Coach Ed Orgeron earlier this spring proclaimed him as, for now, a starter with Jonathan Giles.

Giles views the duo as 1 and 1A, he said. So does passing game coordinator and receiver guru Jerry Sullivan.

“Coach Sullivan even said we’re interchangeable,” Giles said. “I can be at the Z. He can be at the F. I can be at the F. He at the Z. We can rotate any time.”

Justin is the third Jefferson brother to play in Baton Rouge. Jordan quarterbacked the Tigers from 2008-11 and Rickey played safety from 2013-16.

He’s more than just another Jefferson, he said.

“People are going to say what they’re going to say, but I’m just trying to come here and play football. I’m used to LSU. I’ve been here a long time,” Justin said. “Just coming in and playing football. Everybody’s going to say what they say.”

Justin arrived during camp last fall, the final 2017 signee. It took by midseason to catch up with other freshmen who had been with the team since June. It took by November for him to surpass a few players who had been with the program for more than a year.

He touched the ball for the first and only time against Arkansas, a 4-yard jet sweep run. It took just a few weeks into spring practice for him to surpass the likes of 6-foot-6 juniors Stephen Sullivan and Dee Anderson and 6-4 junior Drake Davis.

“He’s a playmaker, doing everything he’s supposed to do as a receiver,” Giles said. “He’s blocking, running good routes. That’s my son. I call him my little son.”

Your son?

“When he first got here, Coach Sullivan and (Mickey) Joseph were like, ‘Take him under your wing and make sure he’s doing the right things, right stuff,’ ” Giles said. “After practice, I’ll go hang out with him. We’ll play video games. We became close friends and I call him my little son. He doesn’t like it too much.”

