LSU isn’t only searching for a starting quarterback.

The Tigers are on the hunt for a third cornerback to play the nickel position, and coaches are trying out a couple of safeties at that spot.

Redshirt sophomore Eric Monroe and sophomore Todd Harris are playing the nickel, coach Ed Orgeron said after LSU conducted its third scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.

“It’s up in the air,” Orgeron said. “Still got a lot of guys to try out. Not sold on the nickel position right now.”

Nine practices through a 14-practice spring, Orgeron still sees no real separation among the three scholarship quarterbacks battling for the starting gig, despite gaps in between their statistics from Saturday’s indoor scrimmage.

Myles Brennan, the sophomore favorite to claim the gig, completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 93 yards, threw an interception and a touchdown, Orgeron said. Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse each went 3-for-11 passing, the coach said.

Scrimmages are closed to reporters. Media members must rely on Orgeron for statistics.

In two scrimmages in which stats were provided, Brennan is 22 for 31 for 317 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. McMillan, a redshirt junior, is 10 for 25 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and Narcisse, a redshirt freshman, is 9 for 25 for 103 yards.

Orgeron has previously said he expects the quarterback competition to extend through preseason camp in August. Separation is not as evident because coaches are continuously installing new offensive plays, he said.

“It’s early. Don’t have all our offense in. When you put some new plays in, got to get the timing down,” Orgeron said. “Those guys got to learn exactly where to go. Every day we’re putting in new plays, it’s not going to look as good as when you’ve run them several times.”

Narcisse, a dual-threat option out of St. James, was “on” Saturday when it came to the ground, the coach said. Coaches installed “some plays that he’s used to running,” Orgeron said. He had four rushes for 6 yards, but "we weren’t tackling the quarterback. He would have probably had 100 yards rushing today if he would have let him,” Orgeron said.

Brennan’s consistency has improved after a struggle of a start.

“He’s been more consistent,” Orgeron said. “The first four days, he kind of struggled a little bit but ever since then, last five practices, he’s shown more consistency every day.”

Lagniappe

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage while recovering from injury, Orgeron said, but he expects him back soon. Orgeron did not reveal details of the injury. … Safety Cameron Lewis also missed the scrimmage with an undisclosed injury. … Receiver Derrick Dillon is working at returner. He had a significant kick return during the scrimmage, Orgeron said. … Linebacker Patrick Queen, a sophomore out of Livonia, led the defense with 6 tackles in Saturday’s scrimmage. He’s playing behind starter Devin White at the Rover inside linebacker spot. “He was all over the field,” Orgeron said.