LSU’s football support staff continues to grow.

The Tigers added former Troy defensive end and UAB analyst Jeremy Hawkins to its off-the-field staff, Hawkins announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Hawkins will take the role of assistant director of player personnel.

Hawkins is the latest addition on coach Ed Orgeron’s expanding support staff. The coach got approval from administrators this offseason to add to his off-the-field staff. Analysts and other support staff members are prohibited from working with players on-field in a coaching role. Their duties are often organizational in nature, including advance scouting on opponents and such.

The Tigers doubled their amount of analysts (10) from previous years, the coach said in an interview with The Advocate earlier this spring. The analysts include five on offense and five on defense.

The offensive analysts include ex-UL-Lafayette assistant Jorge Munoz, former offensive coordinator Steve Kragthorpe, Brad Kragthorpe, Blaine Gautier and former NFL assistant Donovan Jackson. Defensive analysts include former Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle, Mark Criner, former Southeastern Louisiana assistant Aaron Schwanz, Ronnie Wheat and Leon Wright.

“We’re light years ahead of where we were last year. These guys are not only working on what we’re doing now, but they’re breaking down the opponents this season. We get more information to our players,” Orgeron said.

“More into advance scouting (of opponents) and more in research and development (of other programs’ strengths),” Orgeron said explaining their duties. “So, let’s go and (study) the No. 1 red zone in the country, let’s (study) the No. 1 red zone offense in the country. Studying other people. Researching who’s No. 1 in turnovers, who was No. 1 in shots down the field. We can have that, have the film.”

Lloyd Cushenberry said he believes his time has come as LSU football's potential starting center When LSU walked off the field after the Citrus Bowl, Lloyd Cushenberry did not think he would be LSU’s No. 1 center at the start of spring practice.

Hawkins, most recently on UAB’s support staff, started his coaching career at Troy as a graduate assistant in 2010. He then coached running backs and tight ends at Central Oklahoma in 2011. From 2012-14, Hawkins was the defensive coordinator at Dublin High in Georgia and then became the head coach of NAIA school Middle Georgia State of the NAIA in 2014-15.

Hawkins was on the Troy team that nearly beat the Tigers in 2008. LSU rallied from a 31-3 deficit in the second half to beat the Trojans 40-31 in biggest comeback in program history.

Homecoming: Mississippi State

LSU’s 2018 homecoming will be a Southeastern Conference clash.

The game against Mississippi State on Oct. 20 will serve as homecoming, the school announced Thursday.

The program also announced several other themed games. Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22 is the “Purple Game,” and Ole Miss on Sept. 29 is the “Gold Game.” The match against Alabama on Nov. 3 is “LSU Salutes.”