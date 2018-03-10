This is a 12-part daily series counting down the days until LSU football begins spring practice on Sunday.
Days until spring: 1
Number of returning players with a rushing TD: 1
And that one player? He's a receiver. Stephen Sullivan is the only returning player on the LSU football team with a rushing touchdown, and he's got one - a 1-yard jet sweep scoring rush on fourth-and-goal.
It is the first time since at least 1974 that LSU returns zero rushing touchdowns from a running back, according to research from the athletic department.
The statistic is indicative of the Tigers' returning production at the running back position. It's something that keeps coach Ed Orgeron up at night, he said last fall during one of his radio shows. Let's look at the tailbacks and their career stats.
Name
Year
Carries
Yards
TDs
Nick Brossette
Senior
46
306
0
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Sophomore
9
31
0
Lanard Fournette
Senior
6
20
0
Tae Provens
Freshman
0
0
0
Totals
55
357
0
For a few years now, LSU has returned at least one - if not multiple - running backs with loads of production and experience. Think Jeremy Hill, Terrence Magee, Kenny Hilliard, Leonard Fournette and, of course, Derrius Guice.
Brossette will begin spring practice as the No. 1 running back, Orgeron said earlier this week - no real surprise as he's the veteran of the group. But don't count out Edwards-Helaire. The shifty tailback was the surprise of preseason camp last year, Orgeron said. Provens has made waves this offseason, too, and Lanard Fournette is finally healthy after battling injuries over the last year, the coach said.
In a sitdown with The Advocate earlier this week, Orgeron took the glass half full approach regarding his running back situation. The Tigers, under new OC Steve Ensminger and without a proven back, are expected to pass the ball more.
"I believe not having Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice is going to force us to be a more well-rounded offense, throwing the football and taking advantage of (other) things we can do," Orgeron said.
His first season as LSU’s head coach went quickly, Ed Orgeron says, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t learn from the journey.
Countdown to LSU spring practice
- 12: number of starters lost from 2017
- 11: number of LSU D-linemen in spring
- 10: combined number of college seasons for Ed Paris and John Battle
- 9: where Johnathan Giles' 2016 season ranked all-time at Texas Tech
- 8: combined regular season starts for returning O-tackles and centers
- 7: fully healthy mid-year enrollees expected to participate in spring
- 6: combined games played by QB Myles Brennan
- 5: scholarship inside linebackers in spring
- 4: TE Foster Moreau's touchdowns
- 3: returning receivers who’ve caught at least 10 college passes
- 2: open starting spots in the secondary
- 1: number of returning players with a rushing TD
Ed Orgeron: QB Myles Brennan will get first snap in spring, but LSU to let 'best man win' in 3-man battle
Myles Brennan will get the first snap when spring practice begins Sunday, but LSU coaches plan to evenly spread the reps in a three-man starti…