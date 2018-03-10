This is a 12-part daily series counting down the days until LSU football begins spring practice on Sunday.

Days until spring: 1

Number of returning players with a rushing TD: 1

And that one player? He's a receiver. Stephen Sullivan is the only returning player on the LSU football team with a rushing touchdown, and he's got one - a 1-yard jet sweep scoring rush on fourth-and-goal.

It is the first time since at least 1974 that LSU returns zero rushing touchdowns from a running back, according to research from the athletic department.

The statistic is indicative of the Tigers' returning production at the running back position. It's something that keeps coach Ed Orgeron up at night, he said last fall during one of his radio shows. Let's look at the tailbacks and their career stats.

Name Year Carries Yards TDs Nick Brossette Senior 46 306 0 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Sophomore 9 31 0 Lanard Fournette Senior 6 20 0 Tae Provens Freshman 0 0 0 Totals 55 357 0

For a few years now, LSU has returned at least one - if not multiple - running backs with loads of production and experience. Think Jeremy Hill, Terrence Magee, Kenny Hilliard, Leonard Fournette and, of course, Derrius Guice.

Brossette will begin spring practice as the No. 1 running back, Orgeron said earlier this week - no real surprise as he's the veteran of the group. But don't count out Edwards-Helaire. The shifty tailback was the surprise of preseason camp last year, Orgeron said. Provens has made waves this offseason, too, and Lanard Fournette is finally healthy after battling injuries over the last year, the coach said.

In a sitdown with The Advocate earlier this week, Orgeron took the glass half full approach regarding his running back situation. The Tigers, under new OC Steve Ensminger and without a proven back, are expected to pass the ball more.

"I believe not having Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice is going to force us to be a more well-rounded offense, throwing the football and taking advantage of (other) things we can do," Orgeron said.

Countdown to LSU spring practice