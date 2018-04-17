College football spring games are often no more than a glorified scrimmage.
For Breiden Fehoko, Jonathan Giles and Thaddeus Moss, Saturday’s LSU spring game is so much more.
Almost a year and a half passed since the group of transfers last played in front of a live crowd after sitting out the mandatory year under NCAA transfer rules. For them, Saturday is a return to normalcy.
“I’ve been here for a year and a half, and I haven’t even scrimmaged yet in Death Valley,” Giles said. “Just to be in Death Valley for the first time, it’ll be amazing. I can’t wait. I’ve been telling my parents I can’t wait for Saturday to come.”
While it wasn’t the same as being on the field, the transfers were able to enjoy Tiger Stadium from the stands last year. Fehoko said his first Tiger Stadium experience was the Auburn game, LSU’s biggest comeback victory against an SEC opponent at home. He and Giles, who were teammates at Texas Tech before transferring, watched from the family section before sneaking into the student section during the late rally.
“All those fans that were screaming, especially on that punt return, that place erupted,” Fehoko said. “I still have that recording on my phone and you couldn’t even hear myself screaming. It sounded like everybody was on mute for a second.”
Of course Sept. 2 will be the group’s official return when LSU opens the season against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will mark 646 days since Fehoko and Giles last played in a live game when Texas Tech played Baylor to end its 2016 season. Coincidentally, that game was also played at AT&T Stadium.
Ross Dellenger, Mike Gegenheimer and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.