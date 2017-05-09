Former Alabama Crimson Tide and Baton Rouge-area high school football standout Tim Williams can understand LSU football fans' frustrations the past few years.

In Williams' four seasons at Alabama, LSU scored just 46 points combined in those games — all losses. The lack of a consistent passing game confounded Tigers fans and pundits alike.

Under coach Les Miles, he was bullish about running the ball, no matter how many defenders the opposing team had stalking the line of scrimmage. It didn't matter if the opposing team was Alabama, a program that consistently out-muscled anyone it played.

So what did Williams and his teammates think when LSU would consistently try to run the ball into the teeth of Alabama's defense year after year?

"If they would've passed the ball, or showed pass or something, it would've been a different three-to-four years. They just keeping running and running. We're like, 'Man, I don't know what the deal is with this,' " Williams said Tuesday morning on "Off the Bench" with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert on 104.5 FM ESPN Baton Rouge.

The answer brought a chuckle to Williams' voice and the show's hosts.

"They're just downright going to keep running this ball, knowing that we've got eight men in the box," Williams said.

Dating to the 2011 national championship game, LSU has lost six straight to the Tide. Including the Tigers' 9-6 triumph in the 2011 "Game of the Century," offense has been a problem. LSU hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game vs. the Tide since its 24-21 win in 2010.

