Chaos begins Sunday.

That’s at least the way it's explained by Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.

April 1 signals the end of Lent with Easter Sunday, but it also begins a new busy season for college football coaches: spring official visits. Sunday is the first day in which programs can host high school prospects on official (expense-free) visits, something previously restricted to the fall and parts of December and January.

Under new policy the NCAA passed last spring, recruits can take official visits starting April 1 of their junior years in high school and stretching through the first three weeks of June. They will also be allowed to make visits during the traditional times.

So what’s Berry expect from these spring visits?

“Quite a bit of chaos, probably,” Berry said in an interview earlier this year. “This was something our coaches are not for. The majority did not support this. This was something the student-athletes pushed for vigorously.”

Like it or not, spring official visits are here, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron is using them. The Tigers are set to host their first visitors next weekend and are expected to host recruits over the next several weekends.

Orgeron plans to be cautious in how many official visitors he hosts in spring. Schools are allowed 56 official visitors per year, and the coach wants to save most of them for the traditional dates in the fall and January.

Most of the “very few” he uses this spring, he said, will be for out-of-state prospects who can’t afford the travel expense to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit.

“There’s an advantage of them coming to campus in spring and going to see spring ball and you can spend some time with them,” Orgeron said, “but it’s a long way away from signing day.”

Official visits are key events coaches use to convince high school prospects to sign with their school. Prospects are allowed one official visit to five different schools. The NCAA allows schools to finance meals and transportation for a prospect and his parents or guardians on these official visits.

The sometimes-lavish trips include campus and stadium tours, meetings with coaches and bountiful dinners. For example, LSU visitors often dine at Texas de Brazil, the pricey all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse at Perkins Rowe.

Coaches are against spring visits for a host of reasons, one of which Orgeron indicated: They happen more than six months before the early signing period in December and nearly eight months before the traditional signing day.

Tulane coach Willie Fritz has similar feelings.

“I’m not really wild about it,” Fritz said. “That’s a long way of away from signing somebody.”

Mike Scarborough, a longtime recruiting reporter in the state, can’t understand expanding the period in which prospects can take official visits. Under the previous policy, a prospect could only make his five official visits after his high school classes have started, usually in August. The most important official visitors normally take trips to campuses in early December and late January, before and after the NCAA-mandated dead period around the holidays.

Those traditional times are there for a reason, Scarborough said — coaches want prospects to visit as close to the decision day as they can.

“I’m going to be real anxious to see what coaching staffs jump on that and see where there’s an advantage. I don’t see where that would be used widespread at all,” Scarborough said. “You bring a 17-year-old to your spring game weekend, and he’s not making a decision until December or February, that spring game in April was an eternity ago for him.”

Berry has spoken to a host of coaches who do not plan on using spring visits, he said.

“I think we’ll see a lot of different strategies,” he said. “Some are saying they’re not going to change at all.”

Barton Simmons, a national recruiting reporter for 247Sports, has heard the same. He expects a limited number of schools to use spring visits in a light capacity and on out-of-state prospects, similar to Orgeron’s plan.

Others will use it to get ahead in the recruitment of prospects before they get “behind in the game,” Simmons said.

One natural advantage to spring visits is the time coaches get to spend with prospects and their families — compared to those who visit in the fall during game weekends, when coaches’ schedules are slammed.

That’s part of the reason many recruits like the idea of spring visits. Include Southern Lab running back and LSU commitment Tyrion Davis in that group. He has already spoken to several coaching staffs about taking visits in the spring, including Oklahoma.

“They told me that they have practice and there’s going to be more focus on you,” said Davis, the fourth-rated tailback nationally in the 2019 class. “You can have more of the focus on you and them talking to you. They can be more welcoming than they are in football season.”

Recruits and high school coaches indeed favor the early visits.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, for instance, only used one of his official visits as a senior in high school, taking a trip to LSU. He didn’t use the others in part because they would have interrupted his record-breaking senior season at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

April, May and June are some of the slowest months for high school football players. Many of them spend June traveling to college campuses. Brennan visited Cincinnati, Kentucky and Oklahoma State in June of 2016. He was forced to pay for all of the visits because they were unofficial.

“I do think kids are going to take advantage of that,” Brennan said in an interview with The Advocate before he enrolled at LSU. “I only used one official. I feel like if I would have had access to those in the spring and summer, I would have used them. It’s huge. If I was a recruit, I would take full advantage of it.”

But it’s not all up to the kids, Simmons said. Remember, coaches are restricted to just 56 officials visits for a 10-month span, from April 1 to signing day of the next year.

“The school normally pushes kids to get on campus,” Simmons said. “There’s going to be a few kids pushing the schools to let them come.”

High school coaches smile at the thought of players having access to official visits during the offseason. Some coaches ban players from visiting colleges during the season anyway, and others must schedule meetings and practices around players’ visits.

“In spring and summer, you’re lifting weights and conditioning,” Ponchatoula coach Hank Tierney said. “We only go four days a week in the summer. Our Friday-Sundays are free.”

There are problems, though, Berry said. The chaos, as he puts it, goes beyond the gap of time between the visits and signing day.

What happens to those prospects who spend all five of their official visits in the spring and then receive a new offer from a school in the fall? They must finance a trip to the school themselves for an unofficial visit.

“For some of these players not as affluent, it’s difficult to take those visits,” Berry said.

The spring visits magnify the problem of a continually expanding recruiting calendar, Berry and Simmons said.

“This is the longest recruiting timeframe we’ve had,” he said. “I think we’ll see a lot of problems.”

Said Simmons: “It’s a way to further accelerate the recruiting process. We’re going to see earlier offers and commitments. If this is going to spark that, let’s not all act upset when an eighth-grader gets an offer.”

For coaches situated in cold-weather climates, spring visits seem to balance things, Simmons said. The busiest traditional visit dates — in early December and late January — create an advantage for Southern schools.

For instance, the average high temperature in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in December is 35 degrees. The average high for the same month in Baton Rouge is 64.

Dale Weiner, the former longtime coach at Catholic High, understands the influence of cold weather on a prospect’s visit. He recalls a story of former Catholic High standouts Warrick Dunn and Kevin Franklin visiting Illinois during Christmas break as seniors.

“They arrive, get off the plane and are walking to a car and it’s 18 degrees and the wind is blowing,” Weiner said. “Kevin turned to Warrick and said, ‘We ain’t coming up here.’ ”