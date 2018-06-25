LSU's momentum in recruiting, especially in Alabama, continued Monday as linebacker Kendall McCallum committed to the Tigers, according to 247 Sports.
McCallum, a three-star prospect in 247 Sports' rankings, chose LSU over Ole Miss and Missouri. He's ranked as one of the 25 best inside linebackers in the country for the upcoming Class of 2019.
McCallum attends Oxford High in Alabama.
Verbal commitments are non-binding. The first day a recruit can sign a national letter of intent is Dec. 19.
After picking up commitments from four recruits between Wednesday and Saturday afternoon, including the nation's top overall prospect according to Rivals.com, the Tigers got another big one Sunday too.
Three-star cornerback Cordale Flott, a Saraland, Alabama, native who committed to Auburn on April 17, de-committed and flipped to LSU.
The commitment of Dunham cornerback Derek Stingley, who is rated as the top player regardless of position by Rivals.com, kicked things off Wednesday.
LSU then picked up pledges from Phenix City, Alabama, quarterback Peter Parrish and Copiah-Lincoln (Mississippi) Community College tight end TK McClendon on Friday, and Eastern Arizona College cornerback Dreshun Miller chose the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
The five commitments since Wednesday moved LSU up from 15th to third in the updated 247Sports composite team rankings behind only Alabama and Texas A&M.