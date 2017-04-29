Rickie Fowler appeared from out of the TPC Louisiana clubhouse and quickly zeroed in on his target.
“Jor-dan!” Fowler playfully called out. “Jor-dan!”
Jordan Spieth was concentrating so hard he didn’t seem to hear, autographing the countless items thrust at him by spectators at the Zurich Classic: hats and flags, giant volleyball-sized golf balls and some sort of platter with a picture of him holding up the 2015 U.S. Open trophy. So Fowler went up and tickled him, just to make sure Spieth knew he was there.
It’s a safe bet to say the Zurich Classic tournament organizers know Spieth is there, and are mighty glad of it.
This year’s new two-man team format is as big a hit as some of the headliners performing across the river at Jazz Fest. Sunday’s forecast may ominously hold predictions of a stormy remake of last year’s rain-drenched tournament, but through three days, the crowds in Avondale have been building and building.
While there as no official early account on the attendance, tournament spokesman Tom Long said it might have been the biggest single-day crowd in a decade.
Spieth is a big reason.
Going in, the Zurich field glittered with superstar duos like No. 3-ranked Jason Day and Fowler (world No. 9) and No. 6 Henrik Stenson and No. 8 Justin Rose. They were major draws as well — especially Fowler, who gets followed around at every tournament he plays in by little Rickie clones dressed just like him.
But with the huge disappointments of Stenson/Rose and Day/Fowler having missed the cut (one assumes Rickie was hanging around for some Zurich sponsor duties as one of its golf ambassadors), Spieth was Saturday’s main attraction and major salve for the tournament’s turnstiles.
He may have been the main attraction all along. Getting the 23-year-old to return to the Zurich for the first time since he missed the cut here in 2013 as a 19-year-old PGA Tour rookie (teammate Ryan Palmer, at 40, probably has wedges older than Jordan) was a major coup for the tournament.
There’s a commercial for a line of golf shops that touts a chance to meet Spieth in person. For the price of admission, fans had a chance to do that here in Avondale, no extra charge.
The Zurich folks have to be impartial, but you could hardly blame them if they were rooting for Spieth and Palmer to rally from their daunting-but-doable five-stroke deficit behind Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith in Sunday’s final round. That would virtually insure that Spieth, the former Masters and U.S. Open champ currently ranked No. 5 in the world, would return in 2018.
He clearly wanted to be here because of the new format — so much so he skipped the last two tournaments since the Masters: the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina and the Texas Open (the “national” tournament for the Dallas native and former Texas Longhorn) in San Antonio.
Getting a fellow Texan in Palmer to be his partner sealed it.
“I didn’t know if I was going to play,” Spieth said Wednesday, “but if I did it was going to be (with) Ryan.”
They finalized their partnership on the 18th green at Trinity Forest in Dallas, next year’s home of the Byron Nelson Classic, after a match between them and their caddies.
“He won the money,” Palmer said.
The Zurich won, too.
If there’s a frustrating element to all this, it’s that they could have been much closer to the lead had they just putted better. Team Spieth/Palmer hit 17 of 18 greens thanks in large part to Spieth’s legendary accuracy (he’s second on tour this season, hitting 74 percent of his greens) but missed several short putts in the blustery winds, including a 3-footer by Spieth on the 18th.
“If it gusts or doesn’t gust when you’re over it, it affects the putt by an entire cup (width), even from 6 or 7 feet,” Spieth said. “It’s really a guessing game.”
Guessing it’ll take something lower than a 6-under 66, their best round so far, for Spieth and Palmer to take the trophy.
Whether or not they win the Zurich Classic, Spieth’s presence has already been a big win for the tournament itself. And that surely counts for something.