The New Orleans Saints figured out Monday they can do without tight end Cory Fleener.

They’ve got four months to figure out how to do without Mark Ingram for four games.

The NFL on Tuesday handed the Saints’ veteran running back a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. The surprising news came after ESPN earlier Tuesday ranked the Saints as the NFL’s fourth-best team in its post-draft power ratings, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.

Will Ingram’s suspension throw a wrench into the Saints’ lofty ambitions? It certainly won’t help. How much damage can be mitigated during Ingram’s exile depends in large part on how healthy Alvin Kamara can stay and how useful the Saints’ raft of backups can be.

Make no mistake: Ingram’s absence puts a big strain on Kamara. Did he appear poised to be the lead back in the offense for 2018 after his stellar rookie season? Yes, but it certainly had to be a comfort to be part of such a lethal 1-2 punch with Ingram. Together in 2017 they became the first NFL running back duo to post 1,500 yards in total offense during the same campaign. Kamara often looked like the better back, certainly the more productive pass catcher, but it was Ingram who posted the 1,000-yard rushing mark (1,124 yards to be precise to Kamara’s 748).

While the Saints possess the depth at running back most general managers would dream of having in this sort of situation, it is mostly unproven. Trey Edmunds and Daniel Lasco were special teams stalwarts in 2017, with Edmunds posting 48 yards on just nine rushing attempts.

Former Arkansas Razorback Jonathan Williams was a late-season free agent acquisition who didn’t register a carry or a catch in a Saints uniform. And Louisiana Tech’s Boston Scott, selected in the sixth round by the Saints in last month’s draft, may remind people of Darren Sproles with his size, speed and moves, but he is a long way from showing that he can put those talents to productive use in the NFL.

In other words, after Kamara there is hardly a bona fide back in the lot, certainly no one approaching Ingram’s considerable credentials. If Kamara goes down during one of those first four games, the Saints could find themselves in quite an offensive fix, shifting more of the pressure onto the passing game bolstered by the acquisitions of Cam Meredith, Tre’Quan Smith and Ben Watson.

If there is a trace of a silver lining for the Saints, it is that the games Ingram will miss do not represent the toughest four-game gauntlet on the schedule. New Orleans opens in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against Tampa Bay and Cleveland, travels to Atlanta and then moves on up the East Coast to face the New York Giants. It’s a good bet the Saints will only be a road underdog against the Falcons.

Assuming Kamara can carry most of the load, the Saints can survive with all of their goals intact.

But for the Saints’ loyal legions, eager to see the club have a real chance to add to its Super Bowl trophy collection before the sands in the Drew Brees hourglass run out, this is a blow not to be dismissed lightly. You can bet the team will be counting the days until Ingram can be counted on again, and hoping for a little good luck injury-wise in the meantime.