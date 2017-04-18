The full NFL schedule will be unveiled Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network, which means New Orleans Saints fans can officially start planning tailgates, road trips and bye-week adventures.
Speaking of road trips, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee thought it'd be a good time to rank all 32 NFL cities before the 2017 schedules came out.
As Barrows explains, his personal rankings are based on things like a city's climate, cuisine and culture, among other criteria.
Saints fans will love the pick for No 1 ... it's New Orleans.
"Every other American city is your repressed parents," Barrows writes. "New Orleans is your overweight, fun uncle who has an eyepatch and a fanboat."
It sounds like the Saints won't have to worry about "Hard Knocks."
The rest of the NFC South didn't fare so well in Barrows' rankings.
Charlotte is No. 16. Tampa came in at No. 22. The lowest-ranked city in the NFC South?
That'd be Atlanta.
"The name of a really good television show and a really mediocre city," Barrows said of the Falcons' home.
If you're looking for a road trip this season, the Saints play at Green Bay, Minnesota, Buffalo, London (Miami) and Los Angeles -- in addition to the NFC South cities.
Barrows doesn't weigh-in on London. But he does have Miami, whom he likens to a "crazy girlfriend," high on his list.
Click here to see his full rankings.
