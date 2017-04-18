The full NFL schedule will be unveiled Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network, which means New Orleans Saints fans can officially start planning tailgates, road trips and bye-week adventures.

Speaking of road trips, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee thought it'd be a good time to rank all 32 NFL cities before the 2017 schedules came out.

As Barrows explains, his personal rankings are based on things like a city's climate, cuisine and culture, among other criteria.

Saints fans will love the pick for No 1 ... it's New Orleans.

"Every other American city is your repressed parents," Barrows writes. "New Orleans is your overweight, fun uncle who has an eyepatch and a fanboat."

The rest of the NFC South didn't fare so well in Barrows' rankings.

Charlotte is No. 16. Tampa came in at No. 22. The lowest-ranked city in the NFC South?

That'd be Atlanta.

"The name of a really good television show and a really mediocre city," Barrows said of the Falcons' home.

If you're looking for a road trip this season, the Saints play at Green Bay, Minnesota, Buffalo, London (Miami) and Los Angeles -- in addition to the NFC South cities.

Barrows doesn't weigh-in on London. But he does have Miami, whom he likens to a "crazy girlfriend," high on his list.

