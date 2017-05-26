An ordinance proposed as an effort to better regulate food trucks in Mandeville was deferred indefinitely Thursday night at the Mandeville City Council meeting as council members called for more stringent regulations and one, Lauré Sica, said Mand…
Friday, May 26, 2017
For the third time in a little over a week, a scam claiming to be from a government body has targeted St. Tammany Parish residents — this time in Abita Springs.
Dwayne Callahan, 55, faces 25 years to life in prison after he was found guilty Wednesday on sex charges stemming from incidents over a 10-year period, ending in 2007.
Thursday, May 25, 2017
"You Night" has a simple philosophy: The Covington-based organization "helps women embrace life beyond a cancer diagnosis."
School is out, so it must be time to swim, and the Covington City Pool will open to the public beginning at noon Saturday with a full summer schedule to be released soon.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Slidell is poised to begin work on more than $60 million in repairs to streets and sewer and drainage lines, made possible by a FEMA grant announced last year, the last large outlay of money the agency made in Louisiana for Hurricane Katrina damage.
In honor of the last of the Big E Brass Band’s remaining founding members graduating from high school, the Slidell Jazz and Blues Festival is “graduating” the group to the prime spot at Saturday’s event at Heritage Park.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Residents of upscale Natchez Trace are glaring at their neighbor, Christ Episcopal School, quite literally over the glare they say the private school's new athletic track lighting is causing for property owners in the subdivision off La. 21.
Amid tears, cheers and bouquets from family members and co-workers, the St. Tammany Parish School Board announced 14 new administrators at its May meeting, including two new high school principals.
St. Tammany Parish residents will have multiple opportunities to honor America’s fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day weekend, including a concert of patriotic music on Sunday, scheduled appearances by both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. G…
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
The Abita Springs Town Council will consider a utility rate hike to help pay for a $6 million renovation to the town's sewerage system during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. June 14 at Town Hall, 22161 Level St.
As I scroll my social media newsfeeds, I see posts about lost pets every day. So what is one to do if a pet is lost? The initial reaction is to search the neighborhood. Animals can travel a far distance in a short amount of time, so searches shou…
Two Rotary clubs joined forces in 2007 to create a community Independence Day celebration and to support the work of local charities. Twenty years later, the Slidell Heritage Festival, coming up on July 1, continues to celebrate our freedoms and h…
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Students and parents driving out of Covington High School last week were met with a beaming St. Tammany Parish School Board superintendent Trey Folse, who spent his afternoon handing out T-shirts to students and parents wearing their seat belts.
Fallen police officers from St. Tammany Parish were honored on May 17 in Slidell with a procession from the Municipal Auditorium to the city's Police Department, where a wreath was lain at the monument for Sgt. Earl Alfred, who was killed during a…
Horn player Howard Pink watched his sister parade down the street playing the French horn when he was only 10 and decided that he, too, wanted to play the instrument.
Though it’s technically a rite of spring, the beginning of the local summer swim season is definitely a rite of passage for many young St. Tammany Parish residents.
The 2016 season may not have gone the way many expected for the Covington High School football team, but now, with multiple starters back on both sides of the football, the sky may be the limit for the team in 2017.
I got the chance to talk with the Slidell High football coach Larry Favre last week as well as taking in the Covington High spring football game against Destrehan.
Mandeville's 30 by Ninety Theatre recently held its annual patron party and season announcement gala. Nearly 100 patrons of the arts were on hand to hear the exciting news and learn what was next on the boards for the local community theater.
A Slidell man accused of beating his 7-week-old son to death because he was annoyed by the baby's crying has been booked on a count of first-degree murder, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said May 16.
MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH: The Rev. Johnny Johnson, pastor of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Bogalusa and True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church of Mount Hermon, will be the evangelist as Macedonia Baptist Church continues its spring revi…
BEADING CLASS: Candice Fitzgerald and Christina Rayburn will lead a beading class from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Women's Center for Healing & Transformation, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. The cost is $10. The aBEADa Crafters pro…
Members of the five chapters of the Louisiana Master Naturalists Association recently met at Chicot State Park near Villa Platte. The 97 participants heard from experts on natural history, explored the park's trails and waterways, and earned volun…
Short films by Louisiana students are being accepted for competition at the Pontchartrain Film Festival, which will screen the finalists at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot, 675 Lafitte St.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common …
CYPRESS COVE ELEMENTARY: The first-grade May character award winners at Cypress Cove Elementary School in Slidell are Audrey Baudoin, Baylor Boudoin, Caroline Carona, Anya Collins, Brianna Freeman, Liam Harvey, Aiden Haynes, Henry Hirsch, Allyson …
Caleb Earhart defeated 12-time winner Robert Scott to become the fastest runner in the 37th Annual Henry J. Calamari Memorial 2-Mile Race, held May 6 in conjunction with Our Lady Of Lourdes Fair. Earhart's time was 11:14, with Scott only 7 seconds…
While the culture change has been positive at Slidell High, wins on the football field have to yet to come at the pace coach Larry Favre hoped when he took the job four years ago.
Roxanne Lagarde was installed for another term as president of the St. Tammany Retired Employees Association when the group held its spring luncheon May 11 at the David C. Treen Instructional Technology Center in Mandeville.
Harriet Reeves was installed as president of the North Shore Area Council of Beta Sigma Phi during the sorority's recent Founder's Day celebration. Other council officers are Pat Torrence, vice president; Kathy Waguespack, treasurer; Karen Callawa…
Kathy Gibbs was installed as president of the Lakeview Regional Medical Center Auxiliary during a volunteer appreciation luncheon April 27 at Benedict's Plantation in Mandeville. The event honored 71 volunteers who worked a total of 20,439 hours i…
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is planning a town hall meeting in Covington on May 31, according to notices that arrived in mailboxes beginning last week.
Monday, May 22, 2017
Former Covington resident Bilal "Bill" Ahmed pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court Monday.
Franklinton police arrested Tremale Deonte Jenkins Sunday after searching for him following a tip from the Covington Police Department that Jenkins may have abducted a child and that he was on his way to Franklinton.
St. Tammany Parish residents contacted by a man who identified himself as a sheriff's deputy may have thought they were in trouble, but they were actually the targets of a scam, officials say.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
The St. Tammany Parish School Board has voted to refinance $14.5 million in general obligation bonds that pay for school construction and to reduce its its debt-service millage by 1 mill, moves that officials said will save taxpayers money.
Friday, May 19, 2017
You might expect to smell gumbo cooking at a gathering in Mandeville rather than the pungent aroma of traditional Nigerian egusi soup, but it wasn't only the menu that was unusual Friday. So were the people there to eat, sing, dance and celebrate:…
A man and dog were rescued from Lake Pontchartrain Friday morning after the Coast Guard received reports that a 22-foot vessel was taking on water between the U.S. 11 bridge and the Interstate 10 Twin Spans, according to a Coast Guard new release.