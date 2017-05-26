  1. Home
Friday, May 26, 2017

Mandeville council wants to limit food trucks to special events

An ordinance proposed as an effort to better regulate food trucks in Mandeville was deferred indefinitely Thursday night at the Mandeville City Council meeting as council members called for more stringent regulations and one, Lauré Sica, said Mand…

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Police blotter

Slidell man pleads guilty to 500 child pornography counts

Covington City Pool to open Saturday

School is out, so it must be time to swim, and the Covington City Pool will open to the public beginning at noon Saturday with a full summer schedule to be released soon.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Young brass band to star at Slidell Jazz and Blues Fest

In honor of the last of the Big E Brass Band’s remaining founding members graduating from high school, the Slidell Jazz and Blues Festival is “graduating” the group to the prime spot at Saturday’s event at Heritage Park.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

St. Tammany Memorial Day observances feature Edwards, Nungesser

St. Tammany Parish residents will have multiple opportunities to honor America’s fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day weekend, including a concert of patriotic music on Sunday, scheduled appearances by both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. G…

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Abita Springs to consider utility rate increases

The Abita Springs Town Council will consider a utility rate hike to help pay for a $6 million renovation to the town's sewerage system during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. June 14 at Town Hall, 22161 Level St.

Animal Rescue: Tips on finding missing pets

As I scroll my social media newsfeeds, I see posts about lost pets every day. So what is one to do if a pet is lost? The initial reaction is to search the neighborhood. Animals can travel a far distance in a short amount of time, so searches shou…

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
+3
Covington students 'get caught' buckling up after school

Students and parents driving out of Covington High School last week were met with a beaming St. Tammany Parish School Board superintendent Trey Folse, who spent his afternoon handing out T-shirts to students and parents wearing their seat belts.

+8
Sacrifices remembered

Fallen police officers from St. Tammany Parish were honored on May 17 in Slidell with a procession from the Municipal Auditorium to the city's Police Department, where a wreath was lain at the monument for Sgt. Earl Alfred, who was killed during a…

St. Tammany Faith Notes for May 24, 2017

MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH: The Rev. Johnny Johnson, pastor of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Bogalusa and True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church of Mount Hermon, will be the evangelist as Macedonia Baptist Church continues its spring revi…

St. Tammany Around the Neighborhoods for May 24, 2017

BEADING CLASS: Candice Fitzgerald and Christina Rayburn will lead a beading class from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Women's Center for Healing & Transformation, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. The cost is $10. The aBEADa Crafters pro…

St. Tammany Healthy Living for May 24, 2017

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common …

St. Tammany Schools Notes for May 24, 2017

CYPRESS COVE ELEMENTARY: The first-grade May character award winners at Cypress Cove Elementary School in Slidell are Audrey Baudoin, Baylor Boudoin, Caroline Carona, Anya Collins, Brianna Freeman, Liam Harvey, Aiden Haynes, Henry Hirsch, Allyson …

+2
Beta Sigma Phi installs officers, honors Women of the Year

Harriet Reeves was installed as president of the North Shore Area Council of Beta Sigma Phi during the sorority's recent Founder's Day celebration. Other council officers are Pat Torrence, vice president; Kathy Waguespack, treasurer; Karen Callawa…

+2
Lakeview Regional Medical Center recognizes volunteers

Kathy Gibbs was installed as president of the Lakeview Regional Medical Center Auxiliary during a volunteer appreciation luncheon April 27 at Benedict's Plantation in Mandeville. The event honored 71 volunteers who worked a total of 20,439 hours i…

