At 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds, Eric Coston doesn’t look like the typical athlete who signs an athletic scholarship with LSU.
But then Coston starts running, and you realize what all the fuss is about.
Coston, within days of graduating from St. Paul’s, signed to run track and cross country for LSU during a ceremony Tuesday in the St. Paul’s gymnasium in Covington. Coston was one of seven athletes in various sports who signed Tuesday at St. Paul’s.
As LSU notes in his bio, Coston is “the most prolific high school distance runner in the state of Louisiana in a generation.” He already has nine individual state championships to his credit (seven combined in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in either indoor or outdoor track), as well as a pair of Class 5A state cross country titles in his freshman and senior seasons.
But the masterpiece of a prep career is still a work in progress. It won’t be complete until he runs in the LHSAA outdoor track championships Saturday. He’s gunning for his third consecutive sweep in the outdoor 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at state, which would add to his record haul.
The state meet is at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium — the same place Coston will run the next four years.
“I really like the coaches (at LSU), and I think it’s the best fit for me,” he said. “I’ve always liked the school, and I’m really familiar with everything. ... To me, going away or staying home really didn’t matter too much. I just really like the program.”
Coston’s signing ended a lengthy recruiting process that included schools from around the nation. He said choosing a college was a “tough decision” because of the coaches he admired from other top-tier programs.
Still, Coston was all LSU on Tuesday. He wore state championship rings from his 2013 and 2016 cross country seasons for the occasion.
Coston caught the eye of college coaches when he won the Louisiana state cross country title as a freshman in 2013. The spotlight brightened when he placed 11th at the Foot Locker South Cross Country Regionals in 2015; the third-highest finish ever for a Louisiana runner. He followed with a third-place finish at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in June, where he won bronze with a 1-mile time of 4 minutes, 20.09 seconds.
Coston’s senior season, however, is what cemented his standing as one of the nation’s prized long distance recruits. He set a Louisiana high school record with a 3-mile time of 14 minutes, 25.70 seconds in the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational in October, and he was named the Gatorade Runner of the Year for Louisiana in January.
He shattered his 1,600-meter PR with a 4:11.44 at the District 6-5A Championship on April 18 of this year. If he repeats that time Saturday, that would give him a state high school record at that distance, as well. State track records can only be registered in the state championship meet.
Coston said he’d like nothing more than to finish his career at St. Paul’s with a pair of wins in the 1,600 and 3,200. Should he do that, it would be the third consecutive year he’d sweep those events at the outdoor meet. And with that 4:11 in the mile and a recent 9:14 in the 2-mile (four seconds off the state record,) he’s easily has the fastest time in both events.
Coston said he’s relaxed and ready to win his 10th and 11th individual state titles.
“It’s crazy how this is my last meet (at St. Paul’s),” he said. “It seems like I just came in. I’m definitely excited for the state meet. I’m ready to compete.”