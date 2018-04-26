It was all in good fun, of course, but Alvin Gentry's former colleagues had some ribbing for him in the days before the Pelicans and Warriors match up in the Western Conference semifinals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, where Gentry served as an assistant in Golden State's championship 2014-15 season, deadpanned an answer about Gentry.

“Fortunately, Alvin Gentry doesn’t really know what he’s doing,” Kerr said, drawing laughs, according to a report from The Mercury News.

The Warriors' star forward Draymond Green also poked fun at his former coach, pointing out that he expects Gentry to have some offensive curveballs, but: “Defense ain’t really [Gentry's] thing. He doesn’t love it. Gen will tell you, a million times in a row, ‘Nobody ever won a game 0-0.' ”

Superstar Kevin Durant chimed in during the same interview: "facts."

Gentry, in a recent interview with The Undefeated, recalled his time with the Warriors. He even added that he's only worn his Warriors championship ring once: "It’s at home in a safe. I’ve had it on one time. I literally had it on one time, and that’s the night we got it."

For the full report from The Mercury News, click here.

The Pelicans, who swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, face the Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (CST). The subsequent games of the series, Game 2 in Oakland and Games 3/4 in New Orleans, have not yet been scheduled.