The answer of exactly when is unclear, but barring any last-minute delays, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry might return from a knee injury to meet the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinals.

Curry, who has not played since March 23 with a sprained MCL in his left knee, began participating in a limited practice role Saturday, coach Steve Kerr said.

"[He participated in] most of it, actually," Kerr told reporters Saturday. "I mean we didn't do any contact, so he's not cleared for contact. But 5-on-0 stuff, drill work, defensive segments and all of that stuff."

The defending champion Warriors closed their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs late Tuesday night, finalizing the Pelicans-Warriors second-round series, which can begin as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

In three games against the Pelicans this season, Curry posted 28, 27 and 31 points (28.7 average). Curry played more minutes (106) versus New Orleans than any other opponent during the regular season.

Absent with an injury, the All-NBA point guard did not play in the fourth and final game between the clubs on April 7. New Orleans defeated Golden State 126-120 at Oracle Arena to claim its first win versus Golden State since April 7, 2015.

Curry's next step with his knee rehab is to be cleared for full-contact, full-court drills and practices, all of which is possible before the series begins. Practices to fully incorporate Curry are sure to become more infrequent once the series begins.

With the expedited schedule possibly pushing Game 1 to Saturday, the earliest possible start date, Curry may not be ready by Game 1's tipoff, but it seems more likely than not the Pelicans will see the Curry-driven Warriors.

The initial recovery period for Curry was scheduled for 4-6 weeks in late March. A return in the first week of May would dot Curry's rehab at the full six weeks.

Beginning the second round series May 1, the latest possible date, benefits the Warriors for Curry's recovery window and could speed his return up by a possible game.

However, Kerr provided no definitive timetable for Curry's return and listed the superstar point guard as "day-to-day" before Tuesday's Game 5.

“Steph is not going to play anytime soon,” Kerr said before Game 4. “But he’s come along well and has looked good in practice.”