Watching Marshon Lattimore's college tape is often an exercise in patience.
Quarter after quarter, game after game, it’s an endless loop of one guy trying to run away from his shadow, draped in red, but never being able to escape it. You wonder what the runner is thinking and how frustrated he must feel. He could try to stay away until the sun goes down, which will take the shadows into the ground with it, but then the stadium lights will come up, casting even longer and more ominous shadows.
Lattimore wasn’t perfect during his time at Ohio State. The cornerback gave up some catches. A few of his assignments found moments of escape. But there’s a reason he was the third player on the New Orleans Saints’ draft board. And there’s a reason high-fives flew when he slipped to them with the 11th selection in the draft.
It's not hard to understand why. All the reasons are on his tape, where, for a cornerback, nothing happening is usually the best outcome.
If you go back to the beginning, you can see the word wasn’t out on him, the loop hadn't started yet. Lattimore had to earn the right only to be thrown at 40 times over 13 games last season after missing most of his freshman season due to hamstring injuries.
You see it during Ohio State’s third game against Oklahoma. After giving up an early catch, Lattimore’s coverage is on point throughout the game, but quarterback Baker Mayfield either isn’t yet aware of what the corner can do or decides that he’s going to test him and find out on his own.
The first time comes early in the game when it appears Mayfield has a wide receiver getting open over the middle. His target has a step on Lattimore as he heads up the field, giving an opening to his outside shoulder, and it looks like an easy completion if the ball is put on the spot. But as Mayfield releases the pass, Lattimore taps into some of 4.38 speed, jumps the route and makes an easy interception.
Seeing this play, it's hard not to imagine what Lattimore will look like when he's at the height of his powers. With that kind of closing speed, it's easy to picture him baiting quarterbacks into throws that he will be able to jump and creating turnovers. That's a skill the Saints could use.
Mayfield wanted another chance later in the game. So, when he had wide receiver A.D. Miller on Lattimore on the left sideline, he tried to take a shot down the field. It wasn’t a good decision, but it wasn’t a terrible theory. When he let go of the pass it looked like, at the very worst, he would put the ball on the sideline, and it would fall incomplete. At best, Miller would get a step on Lattimore up the sideline and make the reception.
Instead, Lattimore punched the gas soon as the ball was thrown, got in front of Miller, and never gave him have a chance on the ball as he ran the route ahead of the receiver. Lattimore appeared to make a diving catch to finish the play, but it was ruled incomplete on review.
If offensive coordinators didn't know, they knew after the Oklahoma game. Lattimore gave up a few receptions against Indiana but limited the damage after the catch, and then later broke up a slant over the middle. The slant route was one of the hardest to complete on Lattimore last season.
Two weeks after that he gave a deep pass to Penn State on what might have been a busted coverage but broke up another shot play after reading the receiver and getting his hand up in time. There was his interception against Maryland when he tracks the quarterback and peels off to intercept what was supposed to a throwaway. And the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson was another uneventful game, as Lattimore was never really tested.
That’s not to say that everything about his play is perfect. There are probably some technique things secondary coach Aaron Glenn will clean up. He also surrendered a touchdown against Michigan when he got crossed up on a double move at the line for a touchdown. But by and large, it’s very easy to see why New Orleans was so high on this player and is excited to have him in the building.
The question is how fast Lattimore can begin making an impact in the NFL. Rookie cornerbacks usually have a steep learning curve, and many do not end up earning starter snaps during their rookie seasons. That would be fine for the Saints if P.J. Williams and Delvin Breaux remain healthy, but the best scenario would be for Lattimore to earn one of those starting spots or at least seriously challenge for one.
His college tape gives reasons for hope.