Willie Snead has been a hard man to spot in the Saints offense this season.
Snead, who did not play in five of the first six games due to a suspension for a June drunk driving arrest and a hamstring injury, has been relegated to the No. 4 receiver's role, a role that offers precious few opportunities to make a difference.
He made the most of his chance on Sunday. Snead hauled in a key 26-yard completion on a key third down in the third quarter and added another catch later, giving him his first game with more than one catch this season.
"Every week is different, and I've just got to make the most of my opportunities," Snead said. "I know what I can do."
Snead caught 138 passes for the Saints the past two seasons, establishing himself as a key weapon on third downs.
But he's been relegated to a very different role this year. Snead entered Sunday's game averaging just 18.7 snaps per game, and he had just three catches in seven games.
He hopes plays like the one he made Sunday can open up opportunities for more catches down the stretch.
"It feels great for me to just get my feet wet, get back in the flow of things in the offense," Snead said. "It was encouraging. Going into the next game, hopefully I can do more."